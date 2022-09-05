tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s What to Expect Ahead of NIO’s (NYSE:NIO) Q2 Earnings Results

Story Highlights

NIO is unlikely to report an earnings beat in the second quarter of 2022 as its results might reflect the impact of a sequential decline in vehicle deliveries, a surge in raw materials and battery costs, and pandemic impacts in China. 

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is slated to report its results for the second quarter of 2022 on September 7, before the market opens. Despite better-than-projected vehicle deliveries, the chances of this Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker beating earnings estimates in the quarter look slim.

The $2.6-billion company is one of the leading players in the global electric vehicle market. Its premium vehicle offerings include smart electric SUVs (ES8 and ES6), smart electric coupe SUVs (EC6), and smart electric sedans (ET7).

NIO reported narrower-than-expected losses in three of the last four quarters while posting wider losses in one quarter.

For the to-be-reported quarter, the consensus estimate for the company’s bottom line is a $0.16 loss per American Depository Shares (ADS). The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $1.4 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, the company reported a $0.13 per ADS loss, and its revenues were $1.56 billion.

Factors Influencing NIO’s Q2 Results

Over the past few quarters, NIO has benefited from its technological expertise and focus on innovation. So far this year, the company has upgraded its ES8, EC6, and ES6 models with digital cockpit hardware. Further, it launched NIO ES7, which embraces NIO Technology 2.0. Benefits from product introductions might reflect in the company’s second quarter 2022 results.

However, production and demand restrictions due to the impacts of the pandemic in some cities of China and existing supply-chain bottlenecks might have been headwinds in the second quarter.

Notably, NIO delivered 25,059 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022. Though this number surpasses the company’s expectation of 23,000 to 25,000 deliveries in the second quarter, it falls 2.8% behind the first quarter’s tally of 25,768 vehicles.

It is worth mentioning that the company’s sequential story could be underpinned by its website traffic trend. According to TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, the total estimated visits to the company’s website decreased 17.7% sequentially in the second quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter, the company forecasts revenues to be within the $1.473-$1.591 billion range.

Also, the high costs of chips, raw materials, and batteries used in the production of electric vehicles might have hurt margins and profitability. Adjustments to the prices of products might have been a support.

Is NIO Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Despite the concerns discussed above, prospective investors could find NIO stock attractive based on its solid long-term prospects. On TipRanks, analysts are unanimously optimistic about NIO stock, which warrants a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys.

Also, NIO’s average price target of $32.44 suggests 82.97% upside potential from the current level. Shares of NIO are down 47% year-to-date.

In June 2022, the company’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, William Bin Li, opined that the company was making “decisive investments in new products, technologies, and businesses.” Also, it is working to optimize its “cost structure, improve operating efficiency and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NIO

Chinese EV Companies Report Delivery Numbers; Results aren’t That Great
Stock Analysis & IdeasChinese EV Companies Report Delivery Numbers; Results aren’t That Great
5d ago
LI
NIO
NIO Inc. Provides August 2022 Delivery Update
NIO
Could EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?
NIO
LCID
More NIO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NIO

Chinese EV Companies Report Delivery Numbers; Results aren’t That Great
Stock Analysis & IdeasChinese EV Companies Report Delivery Numbers; Results aren’t That Great
5d ago
LI
NIO
Press ReleasesNIO Inc. Provides August 2022 Delivery Update
5d ago
NIO
Could EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCould EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?
8d ago
NIO
LCID
More NIO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Banned From Selling iPhones Without a Battery Charger in Brazil
AAPL
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) Stock Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Truth Social Deal
DWAC
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices are Down, Non-Manufacturing PMI Beats Expectations
NDX
SPX
Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Nosedives After CFO’s Demise
BBBY
This Insider Just Pocketed CNA Financial Stock (NYSE:CNA) Worth $6.6M
CNA
HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Reports Record BTC Production for August
HIVE
IVERIC Bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) Stock Shoots Up On the Back of Positive Topline Data For Zimura
ISEE
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Volkswagen to Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG
VWAGY
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
More Market News >