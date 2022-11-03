Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat

Story Highlights

Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets.

Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered both sequential and year-over-year growth in most of its financial metrics.

What’s more, in Q3, Robinhood increased its revenue while controlling its expenses and met its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization) profit target one quarter ahead of schedule.

On the other hand, monthly active users (MAUs) declined by 1.8 million sequentially to 12.2 million in Q3. Nonetheless, Net Cumulative Funded Accounts grew to 22.9 million, and average revenue per user (ARPU) grew to $63 from $56 in Q2.

Following the news, HOOD shares popped nearly 6.6% in the after-hours trading session yesterday. Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood Markets, said, “We delivered on top feature requests for customers including advanced charts, options in cash accounts, instant withdrawals, and our self-custody, web3 wallet. In the next week, we are raising the yield on uninvested cash for Gold members – making it one of the best rates in the industry.”

Details of Robinhood Market’s Q3FY22 Results

HOOD posted a diluted loss of $0.20 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.31 per share. Also, the loss was narrower than the prior quarter’s loss of $0.34 per share and significantly better than Q3FY21’s loss of $2.06 per share.

Similarly, total net revenues of $361 million outpaced the consensus of $355.27 million. The figure rose 14% sequentially but declined a minor 1% compared to the same period last year.

Thanks to the consistently increasing interest rates, Robinhood Markets’ Net interest revenues in Q3 leaped 103% year-over-year to $128 million. This gain was offset by a 22% decline in Transaction-based revenue, and a 29% fall in Other revenues compared to Q3FY21.

Nonetheless, all the revenue parameters grew sequentially except for cryptocurrency’s Transaction-based revenue, which fell 12% owing to the volatility and falling prices of the underlying asset.

Is HOOD Stock a Buy?

On TipRanks, HOOD stock currently has a Hold consensus rating, owing to its volatile historical record. This is based on two Buys, four Holds, and three Sell ratings. The average Robinhood Markets price forecast of $12.22 implies 7.2% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 69.2% over the past year vis-à-vis gaining 12.9% in the past six months.

Ending Thoughts

Robinhood Markets has come a long way from the initial regulatory problems and related fines to the meme stock mania that started on its platform. Currently, the company seems to be focusing well on its cost restructuring and measures to increase its user base. Analysts are also not particularly bearish about its long-term prospects. Also, hedge funds display a Positive Signal for HOOD stock. As per TipRanks’ Hedge Fund trading tool, eight hedge funds have increased their cumulative holdings of HOOD stock by 441,700 shares in the last quarter.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyRobinhood Markets call volume above normal and directionally bullish
2d ago
HOOD
Robinhood Markets call volume above normal and directionally bullish
HOOD
Robinhood management to meet with Mizuho
HOOD
More HOOD Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyRobinhood Markets call volume above normal and directionally bullish
2d ago
HOOD
Robinhood Markets call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyRobinhood Markets call volume above normal and directionally bullish
8d ago
HOOD
Robinhood management to meet with Mizuho
The FlyRobinhood management to meet with Mizuho
9d ago
HOOD
More HOOD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >