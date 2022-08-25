tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

META, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes

Story Highlights

Growth opportunities within the Metaverse space are immense, and technology companies such as AAPL, META and MSFT, are leaving no stones unturned to leverage its gains. The Federal Trade Commission is also working hard to ensure fair practices take place within the Metaverse space.

In its endeavor to acquire VR player Within Unlimited Inc. and its Supernatural app, Facebook, now rebranded as Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), has been caught up in a legal mess. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have also entered the metaverse fray. Here’s what’s happening behind the scenes as these tech giants move toward the Metaverse.

With the increasing popularity of the Metaverse among users, pressure is mounting on technology companies to stay ahead in the race. Huge investments are being made to enhance the user experience in the Metaverse, an immersive virtual world that can be enjoyed using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

While many tech giants are focusing on developing advanced Metaverse technologies, some have even resorted to acquiring small players in the field to stay ahead in the race. Meta is one of the companies that tried. However, a lawsuit seeking to prevent Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg from buying Within Unlimited was filed in July 2022. The acquisition of Within Unlimited was announced by Meta in October 2021.

The lawsuit is now in the headlines as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed to drop Mark Zuckerberg from the case only if he refrains from buying the VR startup in any capacity. In July, FTC Deputy Director Bureau of Competition, John Newman, said, “Instead of competing on the merits, Meta is trying to buy its way to the top.”

Amid this backdrop, let’s talk about Meta Platforms and two other Metaverse players, Microsoft Corporation and Apple Inc. A consolidated chart, designed using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, is provided below.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

The $438.8-billion social media giant is one of the most active players in the Metaverse space. It operates a dedicated Metaverse platform, called Horizon Worlds, and offers users its Meta Quest 2 VR headsets. Also, the company has acquired multiple VR players in the past few quarters, which include the buyout of ImagineOptix Corp. in December 2021.

In June, Meta Platforms launched a digital clothing store, Meta Avatars Store.

On TipRanks, Meta Platforms has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 27 Buys, five Holds, and two Sells. META’s average price target is $224.21, which reflects upside potential of 37.33% from the current level. Over the past year, shares of META have declined 55.7%.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

The $2.06-trillion software company has exposure to the Metaverse space through its software, Microsoft Mesh. Also, the company is committed to integrating VR technologies in its existing offerings like Microsoft Teams.

Moreover, Microsoft is all set to acquire Activision Blizzard, Inc. in Fiscal Year 2023 (ending June 30, 2023). This buyout would strengthen Microsoft’s footprint in the gaming and Metaverse space.

Analysts covered by TipRanks are unanimously optimistic about the prospects of Microsoft, which commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 28 Buys and two Holds. MSFT’s average price forecast of $325.77 mirrors upside potential of 18.12% from the current level. Shares of MSFT have slipped 8.7% in the past year.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The $2.69-trillion smartphone maker intends to extend its reach in the Metaverse space through planned investments, the development of VR headsets, and designing applications that would assist users in easily accessing the Metaverse. Also, it is worth noting that the company is already offering Metaverse applications on its platform.

The analyst community looks optimistic about Apple and has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 23 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. APPL’s average price target of $183.07 reflects upside potential of 9.28% from the current level. In the past year, APPL stock has advanced 12.9%.

Concluding Remarks

The Metaverse is getting larger by the day, with its users demanding enhanced experiences and tech companies aggressively trying to fulfill their demands. According to Statista, the global Metaverse market is expected to be worth $47.48 billion in 2022 and expand to $678.8 billion by 2030. Thanks to their investments in the Metaverse, AAPL stock, META stock, and MSFT stock all have potential to gain as the Metaverse market grows.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
Market NewsiPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
1h ago
AAPL
Top 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot
DIS
WBD
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Aims to Balance Production Between China and India
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
Market NewsiPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
1h ago
AAPL
Top 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot
Stock Analysis & IdeasTop 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot
2h ago
DIS
WBD
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Aims to Balance Production Between China and India
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Aims to Balance Production Between China and India
1d ago
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

GameStop (NYSE:GME) Recruits Its Workers into the Meme Stock Club
iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event
AAPL
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hires Ex-Pepsi Executive as Global Chief Impact Officer
MCD
Farfetch Enters Rival’s Territory; Here’s What It Did
FTCH
Cathie Wood Adds Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Sells Nvidia
ZM
ARKK
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Soars Despite Mixed Q2 Results
SNOW
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
AMZN
PTON
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
AMZN
More Market News >