Here are the Top 10 Female Analysts of 2023, According to TipRanks

In 2023, the major indices of the stock market performed exceptionally well, with the S&P 500 (SPX) hovering near its all-time high and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) reaching its highest level so far on Tuesday. During this positive market trend, some female Wall Street analysts stood out by providing excellent stock recommendations. TipRanks has recognized the top 10 female analysts of 2023 for their ability to identify the best investment opportunities.

With this background, let’s look at the Top 10 female analysts of 2023.

#1. Helane Becker – TD Cowen

Topping the list is Helane Becker, with an impressive overall success rate of 64% and an average return of 11.7% over the past year. Her most remarkable rating has been on Fly Leasing, an aircraft leasing investment company that was acquired by Carlyle Aviation in mid-2021. Her Buy recommendation on the stock, from May 8, 2020, to April 5, 2021, yielded a return of 175.9%.

#2. Maria Ripps – Canaccord Genuity

Securing the second position is Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps, who boasts a success rate of 48% and an impressive average return of 21.8%. Her most outstanding rating has been on The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ:LOVE), a furniture retailer. Her Buy recommendation on LOVE stock during the period from April 16, 2020, to April 16, 2021, produced a massive return of 800%.

#3. Fawne Jiang – Benchmark Co.

Fawne Jiang bags the third spot on the list. The analyst has a 54% overall success rate and a 15.3% average return. The analyst’s best recommendation has been PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), a Chinese online retailer. Her Buy call on PDD stock generated a stellar 354.5% return between November 21, 2019, and November 21, 2020.

#4. Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo

Elyse Greenspan holds the fourth position on the list and has a success rate of 60%. Also, she has achieved an average return of 10.3% per rating in the past year. Greenspan’s top recommendation is BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), an insurance distribution firm. The analyst generated a profit of 158.1% through her Buy recommendation on BRP stock from May 13, 2020, to May 13, 2021.

#5. Nicole Deblase – Deutsche Bank

Nicole Deblase is placed fifth on the list. The analyst has a 58% overall success rate and an average return of 15.2%. Deblase’s best recommendation has been on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM), a robotics warehouse automation company. The analysts’ Buy call on SYM stock generated a stellar 400% return between November 22, 2022, and November 22, 2023.

#6. Paola Sabbione – Barclays

Barclays analyst Paola Sabbione is sixth on this list, with a success rate of 73% and a 20.1% average return. Sabbione’s best call has been a Buy on the shares of an Italian bank, Banco BPM S.p.A (IT:BAMI). The recommendation generated a return of 110.3% from April 23, 2020, to April 23, 2021.

#7. Salveen Richter – Goldman Sachs

Salveen Richter is in seventh place. She has witnessed a success rate of 46% and an average return of 18.4%. Her best recommendation is Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), a biotechnology company. The analyst delivered a whopping return of 569% from the Buy call on NTLA stock from September 18, 2020, to September 18, 2021.

#8. Ritu Baral – TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Ritu Baral ranks eighth on the list. Baral has a 49% success rate and witnessed an average return of 10.3%. Her best rating has been on uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE). Her Buy rating on the stock between July 12, 2017, and July 12, 2018, generated an impressive return of 473.8%.

#9. Daniela Costa – Goldman Sachs

Daniela Costa holds the ninth spot on the list with a 63% success rate and 7.6% average return. Costa’s top recommendation has been for Rexel S.A. (FR:RXL), a France-based electrical parts distributor. The buy recommendation generated a return of 140.4% from April 7, 2020, to April 7, 2021.

#10. Stephanie Price – CIBC

Taking the tenth position is Stephanie Price. The analyst has a 60% overall success rate and an average return of 11.7%. Her top recommendation was for the software-as-a-service company Docebo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO). Through her Buy call on DCBO stock, Price generated a solid return of 333.2% from May 13, 2020, to May 13, 2021.

Ending Note

Several female analysts have delivered outstanding performances in the past, and some of them have even outperformed their male counterparts. Thus, by following these top female analysts, investors could potentially enhance their portfolio’s performance.

