Here are Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman’s Favorite Picks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Here are Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman’s Favorite Picks

Story Highlights

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is known for his stock picks and for generating reasonable returns for investors. Let us look at two of his all-time favorite.

Bill Ackman heads the famed hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. The billionaire investor is currently in the limelight for his comments on the Russia-Ukraine war. His thoughts on a “negotiated settlement” did not go down well with the masses who accused him of being an “appeaser.”

Pershing Square has about $7.46 billion in assets under management. Like several hedge funds that have underperformed owing to erratic market behavior, Pershing Square has also generated negative returns of 19.64% in the last 12 months. Nonetheless, since the filing of its latest 13F holdings on August 15, the fund’s returns have earned a positive 6.24%. The fund boasts of making $2.7 billion in profit this year alone by hedging against interest rate hikes. Let us look at the stocks that have been a favorite for Ackman.

The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)

Texas-based Howard Hughes (HHC) is a real estate development and management company with a major focus on several master-planned communities (MPC). HHC’s high-growth real estate assets vis-à-vis a largely fixed-rate liability structure bode well for the company.

The hedge fund manager believes that HHC is well poised to earn long-term returns from “land price appreciation and rental income growth.”

HHC is the fifth largest holding of Pershing Square with 14.23% of the portfolio. The fund owns 13,620,164 shares of HHC with a current value of $950.69 million. Notably, on October 14, Pershing Square issued a tender offer to buy up to 6.34 million additional shares of Howard Hughes. The price range offered for the cash tender offer is between $60 and $52.25 with an expiry date of November 10.

Is HHC a Good Stock to Buy?

With three unanimous Buy ratings, Howard Hughes’ stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average Howard Hughes price target of $87 implies 45.8% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 41.6% so far this year.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

American home improvement retailer Lowe’s (LOW) occupies the topmost position in Pershing Square’s portfolio (19.86%). The fund owns 10,207,306 shares of Lowe’s with a current value of $1.78 billion.

Despite the rising interest rates and a related downturn in the housing market, Ackman believes that Lowe’s “Pro” category offerings will continue to be in demand to complete the substantial projects undertaken during the pandemic. Notably, Ackman believes in LOW’s long-term earnings outlook, as it trades at relatively low valuations compared to its peers.

Is Lowe’s a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, Lowe’s stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on 12 Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell rating. The average Lowe’s Companies price forecast of $234.43 implies 21.1% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 22.8% upside potential to current levels.

Ending Thoughts

Bill Ackman is known to have generated profitable returns for investors through his business acumen. An investor may choose to follow Ackman’s investment choices to make informed decisions. Notably, TipRanks accumulates the recommendations of several Top Experts, which can be considered while making investment choices to maximize returns.

Disclosure

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >