tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Hedge Funds Pouring Money into Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B)

Story Highlights

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B shares have found more space in hedge fund portfolios during the last quarter. At times of macroeconomic uncertainty, Berkshire’s diversified line of businesses seems to provide a much-needed safeguard to investors.

Warren Buffett’s multinational conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), is attracting hedge funds, which are pouring tons of money into its Class B shares.

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B shares is currently Very Positive, as 83 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of BRK.B stock by an impressive 5.3 million shares in the last quarter.

What Exactly does Berkshire Hathaway Do?

Berkshire is headed by the Oracle of Omaha, and undoubtedly, it is a combination of several successful businesses. Berkshire invests in and owns a multitude of businesses, including insurance, energy, manufacturing, rail transportation, and retail. Berkshire also has minority stakes in several companies, like Buffett’s favorite Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Why Does Berkshire Hathaway Have 2 Classes of Shares?

Berkshire initially issued only one stock, its Class A shares (BRK.A). These were too pricey and made it difficult for smaller investors to gain exposure to the company. Hence, in 1996, Buffett introduced another cheaper stock, Class B shares, to increase affordability.

Class A stock has a lower float compared to Class B stock and is more expensive. Plus, Class A stock commands a higher voting power and is convertible to up to 1500 shares of Class B at the option of the holder.

As of July 26, 2022, there are only 599,924 shares of Class A as against 1,301,126,370 shares of Class B outstanding.

Is Berkshire Hathaway Class B Stock a Good Investment?

Indeed, under the stewardship of Buffett and partner Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway has been a good investment for shareholders. Its diversified businesses provide a safeguard during times of economic uncertainty.

Berkshire Hathaway exceeded expectations in its Q2FY22 results. The adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share were exceeded by $0.87 per share. Similarly, revenues of $76.18 billion were beaten by $3.67 billion.

Moreover, retail investors continue loading up the stock. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Positive on Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares, with 2.3% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to BRK.B stock during the last 30 days.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BRK.B

Berkshire Can Buy up to 50% of Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Now What?
Market NewsBerkshire Can Buy up to 50% of Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Now What?
15d ago
OXY
Cramer’s Tweet Pokes Robinhood for Berkshire Stock’s Trading Frenzy
Buffett’s Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock
OXY
More BRK.B Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BRK.B

Berkshire Can Buy up to 50% of Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Now What?
Market NewsBerkshire Can Buy up to 50% of Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Now What?
15d ago
OXY
Cramer’s Tweet Pokes Robinhood for Berkshire Stock’s Trading Frenzy
Market NewsCramer’s Tweet Pokes Robinhood for Berkshire Stock’s Trading Frenzy
2M ago
Buffett’s Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock
Market NewsBuffett’s Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock
2M ago
OXY
More BRK.B Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Stock Market Today: Futures on Indexes Up as Investors Pour in
NDX
SPX
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Volkswagen to Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG
VWAGY
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Is Fined Again by Irish Regulator. Here’s Why
META
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Agrees to Buy Signify Health for $8B
CVS
SGFY
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
More Market News >