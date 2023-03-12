Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Foresees Bank Runs

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Foresees Bank Runs

Top-rated hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has predicted bank runs on non-SIB banks. In a Twitter post that Ackman last edited yesterday night, he explained the reasoning behind his prediction.

In the post, Ackman said that a trusted source has informed him that Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) investors will be given around 50% of their deposits tomorrow and Tuesday, with the balance paid out, based on realized value, within the next three to six months.

Ackman continued by stating his belief that if investors are indeed paid according to that schedule, there will be bank runs beginning tomorrow. He expects the bank runs to take place in non-SIB banks, meaning banks whose activity does not impact the stability of the entire banking system.

According to his logic, there is no company that would risk losing any of the money it has deposited in a bank, because “there is no reward for this risk,” he explained. Further making his point, Ackman wrote, “Absent a systemwide FDICgov deposit guarantee, more bank runs begin Monday am.”

Learn more about the companies affected by SVB’s collapse here.

How can investors see the warning signs of a company at risk? Join TipRanks’ webinar to learn more.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SIVB

SVB-triggered selloff a buying opportunity in big bank stocks, Barron’s says
The FlySVB-triggered selloff a buying opportunity in big bank stocks, Barron’s says
1d ago
BAC
JPM
Bank of England seeks to place Silicon Valley Bank UK into insolvency
SIVB
Aptose Biosciences says immaterial financial exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
APTO
SIVB
More SIVB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SIVB

SVB-triggered selloff a buying opportunity in big bank stocks, Barron’s says
The FlySVB-triggered selloff a buying opportunity in big bank stocks, Barron’s says
1d ago
BAC
JPM
Bank of England seeks to place Silicon Valley Bank UK into insolvency
The FlyBank of England seeks to place Silicon Valley Bank UK into insolvency
2d ago
SIVB
Aptose Biosciences says immaterial financial exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
The FlyAptose Biosciences says immaterial financial exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
2d ago
APTO
SIVB
More SIVB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >