HD, PEP, or COST: Which Mega Cap Stock is a Better Pick?

tiprankstipranks
Go Premium
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

HD, PEP, or COST: Which Mega Cap Stock is a Better Pick?

Story Highlights

Amid the rising fears of an economic downturn, investors are looking for stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals. We will discuss three mega-cap consumer names and select the stock with the highest upside potential.

Investors’ concerns about a possible recession are growing amid stubbornly high inflation. During these highly volatile and uncertain times, many are looking for opportunities to invest in the stocks of large, well-established companies with solid track records and strong fundamentals. Here, we will discuss three mega-cap stocks (stocks with more than $200 billion market cap) – Home Depot (NYSE:HD), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and use TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool to pick the most attractive one.  

Home Depot (HD) Stock

The U.S. housing market is cooling due to rising mortgage rates. This is not favorable for leading home-improvement retailer Home Depot. However, given the company’s impressive track record, even during challenging times, several analysts remain confident about its long-term prospects.  

Despite a challenging market, Home Depot exceeded analysts’ Q2 estimates, with revenue rising 6.5% to $43.8 billion and earnings per share (EPS) increasing 11.5% to $5.05.

Home Depot’s efforts to enhance its product offerings for DIY (do-it-yourself) and professional customers are expected to ensure continued growth.

What Are Analysts Saying About Home Depot Stock?

This week, Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko initiated coverage on Home Depot stock, with a Buy rating and a price target of $350. The analyst stated, “HD is well positioned to harvest benefits following its investment cycle, which should enhance productivity and drive EBIT margin expansion.”

Rakhlenko expects the company’s EBIT margin to expand by over 65 basis points to 15.9% by FY25 compared to FY21. He expects the company’s “ongoing SG&A leverage,” driven by improved store efficiency and supply chain utilization, to drive higher margins. The analyst also projects “modest gross margin reversion following annual declines since FY18.” That said, Rakhlenko’s FY25 gross margin estimate of 33.9% remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Overall, Home Depot stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys and three Holds. The average HD stock price prediction of $360.17 implies 33.7% upside potential. Shares have declined 35.1% year-to-date. HD’s dividend yield stands at 2.6%.  

PepsiCo (PEP) Stock

Despite stubbornly high inflation and supply chain challenges, the food and beverage giant recently reported market-beating Q3 results and raised its full-year outlook. PepsiCo’s price hikes and cost control efforts helped deliver strong Q3 results. The company’s leading position in the snack food and beverage market and its popular global brands give it pricing power.

PepsiCo now expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 12% in 2022, up from the previous estimate of 10%. It anticipates 10% core constant currency EPS growth, compared to its previous estimate of 8%.

PepsiCo is focused on innovating healthier beverage and food offerings and expanding further in high-growth categories, like energy drinks. In August, the company made a $550 million investment in energy drink maker Celsius Holdings. Back in 2020, PepsiCo acquired Rockstar to expand its energy drink portfolio.  

Is PepsiCo a Good Stock to Buy?

Following the Q3 print, Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli increased the price target for PepsiCo stock to $190 from $185 and maintained a Buy rating based on strong results and an improved outlook. Pascarelli noted that the company’s guidance indicates that trends will slow sequentially in Q4. That said, the analyst believes that PepsiCo is well-positioned to post its second consecutive year of double-digit local currency EPS growth.

All in all, PepsiCo scores the Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and four Holds. The average PepsiCo stock price target of $183.70 suggests 7.1% upside potential. Shares are down 1.3% year-to-date. PepsiCo became a dividend king (50 consecutive years of dividend hikes) this year and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Costco (COST) Stock

Costco is considered one of the most consistent players in the retail industry. It operates 839 warehouses, including 578 in the U.S. The membership-only warehouse chain enjoys tremendous customer loyalty, as reflected in its renewal rates. At the end of Fiscal 2022, which ended August 28, 2022, the company’s member renewal rate was 92.6% in the U.S. and Canada, and 90.4% worldwide.

Despite an adverse retail market backdrop, Costco’s net sales increased 10.1% year-over-year to $21.46 billion in the retail month of September (five weeks ended October 2, 2022). Comparable sales were up 8.5%.

Is Costco Stock a Good Investment?

Following Costco’s September sales update, Baird analyst Peter Benedict noted that core comparable sales growth of 8.6% was below the prior six-month average growth rate of 9.6%. However, the analyst believes that the September growth rate “remained healthy.”

Benedict also pointed out that traffic trends were down sequentially due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. In contrast, the core average ticket grew sequentially despite certain indications of moderating cost inflation. Overall, Benedict reiterated a Buy rating on Costco stock with a price target of $575.

On TipRanks, Costco stock scores a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and four Holds. The average COST stock price target of $558.75 implies 20.3% upside potential. Costco stock has declined 18.2% year-to-date. Its dividend yield of 0.71% is lower than Home Depot and PepsiCo.

Conclusion

Home Depot, PepsiCo, and Costco have time and again proved their ability to withstand tough economic conditions. PepsiCo stock has fared better than the broader stock market and has shown greater resilience compared to Home Depot and Costco stocks.

That said, Wall Street sees the pullback in Home Depot stock as an attractive buying opportunity and estimates a higher upside potential for HD stock than in PepsiCo and Costco.

Home Depot scores a “Perfect 10” as per TipRanks’ Smart Score System, indicating that the stock could likely outperform market averages over the long term.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >