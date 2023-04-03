tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Grab These 3 Analyst Favorite Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates

Story Highlights

These stocks will go ex-dividend in April. Investors must buy these analysts’ favorite stocks before the ex-dividend date to get the next payout.

Investors seeking steady dividend income should buy the shares of companies before their ex-dividend dates to become eligible to receive the next payout. Using TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar, we shortlisted shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), and Modiv (NYSE:MDV) that will go ex-dividend in April 2023. These stocks offer steady payouts and are analysts’ favorites. Let’s dig deeper. 

How Often Does EOG Pay Dividends?

EOG Resources, a leading crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company, pays a quarterly dividend. What stands out is that EOG Resources has increased its dividends at a CAGR of 22% in the last 25 years. EOG pays a quarterly dividend of $0.825 a share, reflecting a forward dividend yield of 2.9%. Moreover, the stock will go ex-dividend on April 13

EOG stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on 15 Buy and three Hold recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $149.39 implies 30.3% upside potential.

When is Stellantis’ Dividend Payment Date?

Stellantis is a leading automotive manufacturing company that offers a stellar dividend yield. The company pays an annual dividend of $1.46 a share, translating into a high yield of about 8%. Stellantis has an ex-dividend date of April 24 and a payment date of May 24.

STLA stock has received 11 Buy and two Hold recommendations on TipRanks, reflecting a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $22.63 implies 24.4% upside potential. 

When is Modiv’s Ex-Dividend Date?

Modiv operates as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) that offers monthly dividend payments. Modiv stock pays a monthly dividend of $0.10 a share, reflecting an attractive yield of about 10.7%. MDV stock has an ex-dividend date of April 27. 

MDV stock has received three unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. These analysts’ average price target of $17.50 implies an upside potential of 64.6% from current levels. 

More News & Analysis on EOG

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/13/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/13/2023, According to Top Analysts
6d ago
EOG
FTCI
EOG Resources upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank in ‘shift back to E&P’
EOG
EOG Resources upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank
EOG
More EOG Latest News >

