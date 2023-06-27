GOOGL, WMT, or V: Which “Strong Buy” Mega Cap Stock Could Deliver Superior Returns?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

GOOGL, WMT, or V: Which “Strong Buy” Mega Cap Stock Could Deliver Superior Returns?

Story Highlights

Despite the persistent macro challenges, investors can consider adding certain mega-cap stocks to their portfolios for attractive long-term returns. We will discuss Wall Street’s opinions about three mega-cap stocks and the upside they could offer.

The ongoing macro uncertainty and stock market volatility could make it difficult for retail investors to choose the right stocks for their portfolios. During these times, it could be a good idea to consider mega-caps, stocks with a market capitalization of over $200 billion, as they are generally associated with large, well-established companies with strong potential for long-term growth. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we placed Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, GOOG), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Visa (NYSE:V) against each other to pick Wall Street’s most attractive mega-cap stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, GOOG)

While Alphabet shares have risen 34% year-to-date, they lag the impressive rally seen in stocks of tech giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), which have rallied more than 51% and 131%, respectively. Heightened regulatory scrutiny, higher competition due to the rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and the impact of macro pressures on digital ad spending are weighing on Alphabet.  

Recently, Bank of America conducted a user survey on conversational AI tools, involving over 1,100 U.S. internet users aged 18-55, to measure user AI chatbot activity and intentions. On Monday, the firm’s analyst Justin Post noted that the survey, which focused on heavy internet users, indicated that 59%, 51%, and 34% use ChatGPT, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing, and Google’s Bard, respectively. If only allowed to use one AI chatbot, 49% said that they prefer ChatGPT, 29% chose Bing, and 21% Bard.

Overall, the survey confirmed the usage concerns pertaining to Google, given the strong adoption of ChatGPT. While 19% of the overall users indicated they would use Google Search less due to ChatGPT and Bing, 45% said that they would use Google Search more with the addition of conversational AI. Despite concerns over competition, Post reiterated a Buy rating on GOOGL with a price target of $128, noting that large language model (LLM) usage can benefit core search.     

Is Alphabet a Good Stock to Buy?

Despite the concerns discussed above, Wall Street remains bullish on Alphabet, thanks to its dominance in the search market and solid fundamentals.

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating on Alphabet is based on 27 Buys and four Holds. The average price target of $131.79 implies 11.4% upside.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart’s value deals continue to attract customers, especially amid high inflation. Last month, the big-box retailer raised its full-year guidance after posting better-than-anticipated fiscal first-quarter results. Walmart’s adjusted EPS grew 13% to $1.47 in Q1 FY24, driven by a 7.6% growth in revenue and a higher operating margin that gained from the retailer’s cost management efforts.  However, gross margin contracted as consumers spent more on groceries and less on higher-margin general merchandise.

Meanwhile, Walmart’s omnichannel strategy, which leverages the company’s extensive physical presence and digital channels, continues to attract customers. In Q1 FY24, Walmart’s global e-commerce revenue grew 26%. In particular, the U.S. e-commerce revenue increased 27%, supported by the company’s pickup and delivery services. Additionally, the scope for Walmart’s advertising business appears lucrative, given the company’s vast reach.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman reiterated a Buy rating on Walmart with a price target of $160. Gutman highlighted that his firm’s latest survey revealed a record nearly 21.5 million Walmart+ members, which reflects more than 3 million inflection compared to the prior survey.

In addition, the overlap with Amazon Prime declined compared to prior surveys, indicating the growing awareness and appeal of Walmart+.

What is the Target Price for WMT Stock?

With 25 Buys and five Holds, Walmart scores a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $169.33 implies 9.2% upside. Shares have advanced 9.4% year-to-date.

Visa (NYSE:V)

Payments behemoth Visa impressed investors with upbeat fiscal second-quarter results despite the ongoing uncertainty. The rebound in international travel spending boosted Q2 FY23 results, with travel in and out of Asia reaching 2019 levels.

Adjusted EPS increased 17% to $2.09, with revenue rising 11% to $8 billion. The top line gained from a 24% increase in cross-border volume (in constant dollars), a 10% rise in payments volume, and a 12% growth in processed transactions to 50.1 billion. The company expects its international growth trajectory to remain largely unchanged in the fiscal third quarter.

On May 30, Visa provided a business update, according to which the company’s May U.S. payments volume increased 5%, cross-border volume increased 17%, while processed transactions were up 9%.   

Reacting to the mid-quarter update, Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg said that he views the company’s update as modestly positive for shares in the wake of the worries around consumer spending and month-to-date underperformance of the stock.

Kupferberg noted that travel-related cross-border volume growth, excluding intra-Europe transaction, accelerated to 139% of 2019 levels in May compared to 131% in April. Overall, the analyst remains optimistic about the quality of Visa’s business model, “recession-resistance, secular tailwinds, and reasonable valuation.”

Is Visa Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street has a Strong Buy rating on Visa stock based on 19 Buys and one Hold. The average price target of $272.55 implies 20.4% upside. Shares have risen 9% year-to-date.

Conclusion

While Wall Street is bullish on the potential of all the three mega-caps discussed here, they see higher upside in Visa. As per TipRanks’ Smart Score System, Visa has a better smart score of nine compared to Alphabet and Walmart, which have scores of eight and seven, respectively. Visa’s dominant position in the payments industry and the rapid shift to digital transactions bode well for the company’s future growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on V

Despite Being Near Highs, I’m Bullish on Mastercard Stock (NYSE:MA). Here’s Why
Stock Analysis & IdeasDespite Being Near Highs, I’m Bullish on Mastercard Stock (NYSE:MA). Here’s Why
21h ago
V
MA
Warren Buffett and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
V
TMUS
This Must-Know ETF Actually Beats the Market Over the Long Term
V
MA
More V Latest News >

More News & Analysis on V

Despite Being Near Highs, I’m Bullish on Mastercard Stock (NYSE:MA). Here’s Why
Stock Analysis & IdeasDespite Being Near Highs, I’m Bullish on Mastercard Stock (NYSE:MA). Here’s Why
21h ago
V
MA
Warren Buffett and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasWarren Buffett and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
1d ago
V
TMUS
This Must-Know ETF Actually Beats the Market Over the Long Term
Stock Analysis & IdeasThis Must-Know ETF Actually Beats the Market Over the Long Term
5d ago
V
MA
More V Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >