Gold Royalty Stock (NYSEMKT:GROY): An Alternative Approach to Gold Exposure

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment RateFederal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Gold Royalty Stock (NYSEMKT:GROY): An Alternative Approach to Gold Exposure
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Gold Royalty Stock (NYSEMKT:GROY): An Alternative Approach to Gold Exposure

Story Highlights

Gold Royalty Corp.’s business model allows investors to participate in gold’s upside but with added diversification just by holding a single stock. So, if you expect gold to shine in 2024, there may be a place for GROY stock in your portfolio.

Gold bugs, listen up. There’s nothing wrong with owning physical bullion, but there’s also an alternative approach, and it’s quite simple. There’s a small-cap business called Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEMKT:GROY) that provides exposure to the gold market through an ingenious business model. So, I am bullish on GROY stock and hope that more investors will take a look at it in 2024.

Canada-based Gold Royalty Corp. makes money from a diversified array of gold-focused properties in the Americas. Yet, Gold Royalty doesn’t need to actually own these properties to generate revenue from their gold discoveries. How is this possible? Stick around, as Gold Royalty uses a business concept that you’ll wish you had thought of.

Gold Royalty: A Less Risky Gold Mining Business

As the company’s name implies, Gold Royalty Corp. uses the royalty business model and focuses on gold-yielding properties. “Royalty” basically means that Gold Royalty doesn’t actually own the properties but instead invests money in a variety of gold-mining companies.

In return for the capital infusion, these companies will give Gold Royalty Corp. a percentage of their revenue generated from sales of discovered gold. This means that the various mining companies have the responsibility, risks, and associated costs of exploring properties, testing and drilling, hiring miners, and so on. Gold Royalty Corp. doesn’t have to do any of that.

I wouldn’t say that Gold Royalty Corp. is 100% derisked, but at least the company isn’t exposed to some risks that individual mining companies have to deal with. Plus, there’s the diversification aspect with Gold Royalty that you won’t get if you only invest in a particular mining company.

With a little bit of digging, I found that Gold Royalty Corp. recently invested in gold-focused projects in Quebec, Canada, as well as in Rio Grande do Norte State, Brazil. Furthermore, it’s reassuring that CEO David Garofalo predicted that the company is “poised to break into positive free cash flow in 2024.”

Is GROY Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, GROY comes in as a Moderate Buy based on two Buys and one Hold rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Gold Royalty Corp. price target is $3.67, implying 162.1% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider GROY Stock?

Of course, it’s a prerequisite that you’ll need to be bullish on gold if you plan to invest in Gold Royalty Corp. After all, even if Gold Royalty is somewhat derisked compared to individual mining businesses, it still will fare better if the gold price goes up. Hence, if you expect gold to shine this year and seek easy diversification in one asset, now’s a great time to consider GROY stock.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >