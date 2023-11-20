Going Into Earnings, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy? Top Analyst Weighs In

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Going Into Earnings, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy? Top Analyst Weighs In
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Going Into Earnings, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy? Top Analyst Weighs In

Is it almost time for another flex of the muscles for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)? In a year that has featured blowout earnings reports based on AI dominance and resulting in huge share price appreciation (up by 245% year-to-date), the chip giant is readying to deliver its latest quarterly readout.

Come the close of trading on Tuesday (November 21), Nvidia will announce its fiscal third quarter of 2024 (October quarter) results, and according to Stifel’s Ruben Roy, a 5-star analyst rated in the top 2% of the Street’s stock pros, it’s expected to be another strong performance.

“Our supply chain discussions remained positive throughout the quarter,” says Roy, who notes that NVDA partners “across the AI ecosystem (hardware OEMs, system integrators, that cloud-based GPU service providers, AI/HPC storage vendors) remain focused on offering NVDA based solutions.”

The midpoint of Nvidia’s Q3 revenue guide stands at $16 billion, implying an extraordinary 170% year-over-year increase and a 19% sequential improvement. However, Roy thinks the company is about to exceed that figure. Based on “supply chain discussions, recent updates to CSP (cloud service provider) capex forecasts, and new product launches,” ahead of the print, Roy has raised his estimates to the higher end of the guided range whilst keeping his gross margin and operating expense results intact. His revenue and EPS forecasts now stand at $16.3 billion and $3.41, respectively, compared to $16 billion and $3.33 beforehand. Meanwhile, consensus has those figures at $16.2 billion and $3.36.

Those results factor in Data Center revenue of $12.9 billion, implying y/y growth of 238% and a 25% quarter-over-quarter increase. “Our checks indicate demand continues to outstrip supply with late-quarter China restrictions not likely to have meaningful impact on October/January quarter results and prospects,” Roy explained. The Gaming segment should also continue its recovery with Roy forecasting revenue of $2.6 billion, amounting to a 68% y/y increase and up 6% sequentially.

Looking ahead, Roy expects Nvidia’s outperformance to continue. In fact, here the top analyst also has new and higher estimates. For the January quarter, he sees revenue reaching $18.4 billion and EPS of $3.91 vs. his prior forecast of $17.3 billion and $3.63, respectively. The Street has $17.9 billion and $3.76.

All told, Roy continues to view NVDA as “the company best positioned to benefit from AI-related infrastructure investment.” As such, the analyst rates NVDA stock a Buy, backed by a $600 price target. This figure makes room for further growth of ~21% in the year ahead. (To watch Roy’s track record, click here)

How does Roy’s bullish forecast echo against the word of the Street? Quite positively, it seems, as TipRanks analytics exhibit NVDA as a Strong Buy. Based on 38 analysts polled by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 37 rate Nvidia a Buy, while only one analyst remains on the sidelines. Overall, these analysts suggest that if everything goes as planned, NVDA will be a $645 stock in the next 12 months, implying ~30% return. (See Nvidia stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Going Into Earnings, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy? Top Analyst Weighs In
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >