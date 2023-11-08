Going Into Earnings, Is Micron Stock a Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Going Into Earnings, Is Micron Stock a Buy?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Going Into Earnings, Is Micron Stock a Buy?

With just under one month left in Micron’s (NASDAQ:MU) fiscal first quarter (November quarter), the memory giant is flashing some positive signs. On the back of a 25-30% uptick in mainstream NAND (512GB TLC), memory contract prices have been raised across the board.

For Stifel’s 5-star analyst Brian Chin, this hints at the November quarter tracking ahead of expectations. Chin explained, “We were initially encouraged by our September field checks that suggested Micron had begun to raise pricing to its customers. When Micron gave guidance for F1Q, our impression was that only modest pricing (~mid-single digit) improvement was implied. While this may still be the case in DRAM, we think NAND pricing is tracking well ahead of plan.”

While NAND represents under 30% of Micron revenue, Chin thinks the improvements seen in NAND pricing can mark a turnaround and flip his prior F1Q estimate of negative 3.5% gross margins to positive 3.5%. “While a month in the quarter remains and bit shipments tend to skew toward quarter-end, we view pricing strength entering the final month as a favorable sign,” adds Chin.

As such, the analyst has increased his F1Q revenue/non-GAAP EPS estimates to $4.6 billion/($0.75), better on both ends than the Street’s respective $4.4 billion/($1.02) and Micron’s guide of $4.2-4.6 billion/($1.00)-($1.14).

The increase in memory contract prices, Chin says, makes it “harder to ignore” the turn in the memory cycle. In the wake of Samsung’s recent Q3 report, Chin had noted that it was “perhaps the quietest memory inflection of all time.” Though the comment was made in jest, Chin was still taken aback by the lack of a more positive response, considering the growing signs of memory prices “inflecting.”

“The decibel level should be higher now following the subsequent release of November contract prices,” adds Chin, “which show broad-based increases in memory prices.”

Ultimately, however, the changes are not enough yet for Chin to alter his neutral stance as he does not factor in Micron “returning to profitability” until F4Q (August quarter) of next year. “Should stronger signs of demand recovery materialize, this could pull-in and compel us to revisit our rating,” he sums up.

Accordingly, for now, Chin rates Micron shares a Hold, while his $65 price target suggests shares will see downside of 11% over the coming months. (To watch Chin’s track record, click here)

Chin, though, is amongst a minority on Wall Street. 3 other analysts join him on the fence, one remains in the bear camp but with the addition of 17 Buys, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Going by the $78.84 average target, investors will be pocketing returns of 8% a year from now. (See Micron stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Going Into Earnings, Is Micron Stock a Buy?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Micron files automatic mixed securities shelf
The FlyMicron files automatic mixed securities shelf
5d ago
MU
Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Press ReleasesMicron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events
5d ago
MU
Micron announces availability of Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe SSD
The FlyMicron announces availability of Crucial T500 Gen4 NVMe SSD
7d ago
MU
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >