‘Get Ready for the Year-End Rally’: Daniel Ives Says Buy These 2 AI-Driven Tech Stocks for a Bullish Grand Finale

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
‘Get Ready for the Year-End Rally’: Daniel Ives Says Buy These 2 AI-Driven Tech Stocks for a Bullish Grand Finale
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘Get Ready for the Year-End Rally’: Daniel Ives Says Buy These 2 AI-Driven Tech Stocks for a Bullish Grand Finale

Tech stocks were extending their recent recovery on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ surging 1.74%. The good news, according to Wedbush’s Daniel Ives – a 5-star analyst rated in the top 2% of the Street’s stock pros – is the development of a tech rally that is anticipated to conclude the year on a bullish note.

Ives doesn’t hesitate to explain his stance, writing in a recent note on the situation and prospects for tech stocks: “We see tech stocks rallying into year-end as the new tech bull markets powers through near term Fed worries… It’s the rocket ship-like trajectory of AI driven growth that will hit the shores of the tech industry over the next 12-18 months that speaks to our unabated bullishness for tech stocks.”

Against this backdrop, Ives has pinpointed an opportunity in two AI-driven stocks that he thinks are ready to make the most of this new tech bull market. We ran the pair through the TipRanks database to find out what other Street analysts have to say too. Let’s check the results.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

Say ‘fax,’ and you’ll be hopelessly transported back to the 1990s for most people. However, today’s industry has an answer in the form of digital cloud faxing. The first stock we’ll look at is Consensus Cloud Solutions, an information tech firm that specializes in this niche, offering digital cloud faxing and other data transmissions to a variety of industries. The company has a particularly strong position in the healthcare industry, but it also serves clients in finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing.

Consensus Cloud’s products include eFaxCorporate, the industry’s #1 e-faxing platform, as well as platforms for interoperability, API connectivity, NLP/AI document processing, and HIPAA compliant e-signatures. With a 25-year history of creating and marketing advanced data solutions for regulated industries, the company has combined its experience with the latest in secure cloud and data document transmission solutions.

To give one example, Consensus Cloud announced earlier this month the release of its Clarity Clinical Documentation service, a tool optimized for the healthcare industry. Clarity DC leverages natural language processing and AI to extract relevant data from unstructured documents, such as faxes, handwritten notes, and scanned pages, ensuring they are correctly attributed to the corresponding patient record.

Strong services added up to an earnings beat in the last quarterly report, despite a revenue miss. Consensus Cloud reported $92.8 million at the top line for 2Q23, $1.3 million below the estimates. Revenue for the quarter was up a modest 1.8% year-over-year. On the bottom line, the company’s earnings came in at $1.36 per adjusted diluted share by non-GAAP measures. This result was down 5.6% y/y, but at the same time beat the forecast by 11 cents per share.

In Daniel Ives’ view, Consensus Cloud has sound long-term prospects ahead of it. The top analyst sets out an upbeat view of that path: “Consensus Cloud Solutions delivered relatively strong FY2Q23 results featuring a miss on the top-line and a beat on the bottom-line as the company continues to witness slow decision making and increased large deal scrutiny as a result of a difficult macro backdrop… While the company anticipates to see further headwinds into 2H23, CCSI is well-positioned to scale its upsell and cross sell opportunities within its customer base while expanding to new market for further top-line growth.”

“We view this as a generally positive quarter in the CCSI story with the go-to-market strategy realignment now positioning the company in a great opportunities to expand its pipeline across multiple industries with its expansive product portfolio,” Ives summed up.

Ives uses these comments to back up his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on CCSI , and his $42 price target implies that the stock will appreciate by ~34% in the year ahead. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, 2 Buys and 1 Hold have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, CCSI gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Based on the $39.33 average price target, shares could surge ~25% in the next year. (See CCSI stock forecast)

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Next up is Pegasystems, a tech company offering a user-friendly platform to streamline business operations. The company’s software is designed for business process and customer relationship management, enabling users to work smarter, adapt faster, and unify their experiences. Pegasystems has been in business since the early 80s and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pegasystems offers a wide range of products, providing solutions for client onboarding, sales automation, customer service and engagement, as well as intelligent automation. Users can access real-time business intelligence, automate decisions and workflows, and scale the systems according to their needs. The company’s clientele includes Cisco Systems, the US Census Bureau, and the insurance company Aflac.

Key to Pegasystems’ approach is process automation. The company employs generative AI technology to create a smarter, more adaptive automation system, offering product users a faster and more personalized experience. Additional benefits of AI in the Pega platform encompass autonomous development of low-code apps, real-time creation of customer engagement content, and quicker derivation of insights from raw data.

For Pegasystems, this comes down to profits. The company is generally profitable, although 2Q23 saw both the top and bottom lines miss expectations. Revenue came in at $298.3 million, about $12 million below the forecast, while the EPS of 1 cent per share missed by 3 cents. However, we should note that the revenue figure was up 8.7% year-over-year, and that the company reported record cash flow for 1H23. Operating cash flow in the first six months of the year was over $110 million, while the free cash flow exceeded $120 million.

Overall, despite the lukewarm Q2 results, Daniel Ives is bullish on PEGA’s prospects, enough to call the stock a ‘Best Idea.’

“We view Pega has an under the radar AI play as PEGA is automating processes for enterprises driving faster time-to-value, reduced implementation times, and improved sales cycles. The company continues to increase value with existing customers while Pega’s model stabilizes leading to more recurring revenue and higher gross margins driven by Pega Cloud as the company continues down the path of becoming a Rule of 40 company. We remain highly confident in the Pega Cloud adoption story through leveraging generative AI with 2024 being the inflection year… We are adding PEGA to the Wedbush Best Ideas List and we see a compelling risk/ reward in shares at current levels,” Ives stated.

Put into specifics, Ives rates PEGA shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $65 price target suggests that it will gain ~32% on the one-year horizon. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, we have an almost even split. 5 Buys and 6 Holds received in the last three months add up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. With a $56.60 average price target, the upside potential is ~15%. (See PEGA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CCSI

Consensus Cloud Solutions reports Q2 EPS $1.36, consensus $1.25
The FlyConsensus Cloud Solutions reports Q2 EPS $1.36, consensus $1.25
21d ago
CCSI
Gotransverse selected by Consensus Cloud Solutions
CCSI
Consensus Cloud Solutions receives Nasdaq notice of late filing
CCSI
More CCSI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CCSI

Consensus Cloud Solutions reports Q2 EPS $1.36, consensus $1.25
The FlyConsensus Cloud Solutions reports Q2 EPS $1.36, consensus $1.25
21d ago
CCSI
Gotransverse selected by Consensus Cloud Solutions
The FlyGotransverse selected by Consensus Cloud Solutions
1M ago
CCSI
Consensus Cloud Solutions receives Nasdaq notice of late filing
The FlyConsensus Cloud Solutions receives Nasdaq notice of late filing
5M ago
CCSI
More CCSI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >