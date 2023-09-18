Get a 48% Dividend from TSLA Stock — Here’s How

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Get a 48% Dividend from TSLA Stock — Here’s How
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Get a 48% Dividend from TSLA Stock — Here’s How

Story Highlights

Is a nearly 48% dividend possible, and is it sustainable? In the end, there may be more questions than answers, but you can’t deny the market’s fascination with TSLY stock as a yield-producing alternative to Tesla stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock doesn’t pay a dividend, but there’s actually a new ETF that’s indirectly based on Tesla stock and offers a terrific monthly dividend (currently yielding nearly 48% on a forward basis). However, there may be a price to pay for that yield because the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) won’t provide complete exposure to the upside in Tesla stock. Still, I am bullish on TSLY stock because I like Tesla and big dividends, so this seems like a great combination.

I’ve been hearing about TSLY stock on social media a lot lately, and I’m excited to discuss this controversial investment avenue. When you find out how much the stock distributes to its shareholders, you might be shocked.

Alternatively, you may be tempted to back up the truck and buy as many TSLY shares as possible. Hold your horses, though, as there are notable benefits and drawbacks to owning the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF. So, let’s dive in without any further ado.

The Pros and Cons of the TSLY ETF

As I mentioned earlier, Tesla stock doesn’t pay a dividend. On the other hand, the TSLA share price has appreciated greatly over the past few years (though there have been negative years, like 2022).

If you’re more of an income-focused investor, then you might be frustrated that Tesla doesn’t pay a dividend. On the other hand, if share-price momentum is your highest priority, then it’s probably fine to just buy and hold TSLA stock if you like the company.

Let’s back up for a moment, though. What exactly is the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF, anyway?

I won’t get into the complicated details of this, but in a nutshell, the TSLY fund doesn’t actually hold any Tesla common stock shares. Instead, it uses a synthetic covered call strategy (buying a call option and selling a put option). This strategy seeks to track the performance of Tesla stock as closely as possible while also generating income, and that’s where the capital for the dividend distributions comes from. The fund also holds U.S. Treasury bonds, but that’s only a minor source of capital.

There’s a major drawback to this strategy, though. If you know about options, then you’ll know that selling covered calls will bring you some income, much like a dividend (and the TSLY fund actually pays investors the covered-call income in the form of a dividend). However, selling covered calls also caps (i.e., limits) how much money the investor will make from share-price appreciation.

This explains why TSLA stock has more than doubled year-to-date (up 153%), while TSLY stock is “only” 76%. Capping your share-price upside potential with TSLY could incur a substantial opportunity cost if Tesla stock rockets higher. At least you’ll collect some nice dividends along the way, though. Just bear in mind that TSLY’s dividends are subject to change and, in a worst-case scenario, could be eliminated altogether.

For instance, the YieldMax website admits that distributions aren’t guaranteed with TSLY stock. However, I doubt that the TSLY ETF will suddenly stop paying dividends, as many investors would probably get angry and sell their shares.

Another drawback is that TSLY’s gross expense ratio is 0.99%, which is moderately high. On the other hand, owning TSLA stock does not bring an expense ratio with it since it’s not an ETF.

TSLY isn’t the only ETF of its kind. YieldMax does this with other stocks as well. One example is the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY), which loosely follows Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock and pays a 50.84% annual dividend yield, according to YieldMax.

Is TSLY Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

There are no ratings on TSLY stock, but there are plenty of analysts with forecasts for TSLA stock, which TSLY is based on. On TipRanks, TSLA comes in as a Hold based on 11 Buys, 12 Holds, and five Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average TSLA price target is $270.80, implying 2.1% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell TSLA stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Daniel Ives of Wedbush, with an average return of 14.76% per rating and a 70% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider TSLY Stock?

Only a very specific group of investors ought to consider TSLY stock. For one thing, you have to like Tesla since TSLY would almost certainly drop if TSLA stock plummets. Also, you should prioritize dividend income over capital gains if you’re considering TSLY. Finally, you’ll definitely want to have at least a basic knowledge of how covered calls work (it’s not as complicated as you might think). If you meet those three requirements, then TSLY could be worth considering.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

FTC Lawsuit May Hit Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Tuesday
Market NewsFTC Lawsuit May Hit Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Tuesday
5h ago
AMZN
NFLX
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Introduce Ads on Prime Video
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Introduce Ads on Prime Video
9h ago
AMZN
Notable open interest changes for September 22nd
The FlyNotable open interest changes for September 22nd
11h ago
AMD
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >