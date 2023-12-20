General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS): Don’t Get Hung Up on Its Dour Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Avergaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS): Don’t Get Hung Up on Its Dour Outlook
Stock Analysis & Ideas

General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS): Don’t Get Hung Up on Its Dour Outlook

Story Highlights

Investors aren’t too pleased with General Mills’ revenue growth projection, but there’s still a decent value-and-yield proposition here. Consequently, any not-as-bad-as-expected news for General Mills could quickly push GIS stock higher in 2024.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is in the doghouse on Wall Street today, but don’t let the company’s dour (in other words, grim) financial outlook shake you out of a perfectly good trade. I am bullish on GIS stock because General Mills’ results were fairly good, and the company’s value-and-dividends profile is hard to resist.

General Mills is a giant in the U.S. consumer packaged foods industry. Some of the company’s famous food brands include Cheerios, Häagen-Dazs, Green Giant, Wheaties, and Nature Valley.

GIS stock is usually considered a safe stock, but it hasn’t been very safe to invest in General Mills in 2023. This could change in the coming year, though, as the market should rotate back into consumer-defensive names eventually. Besides, the market’s dislike of General Mills today could turn on a dime, as the company actually posted Street-beating earnings recently.

General Mills Warns of “Value-Seeking Behaviors”

All in all, General Mills’ results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 weren’t bad. Yet, investors undoubtedly found it off-putting when General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening warned that he’s “seeing consumers continue to display stronger-than-anticipated value-seeking behaviors” throughout the firm’s key markets.

In other words, due to high inflation this year, the American consumer isn’t as resilient as some optimists might have assumed. Possibly, food shoppers are finally starting to push back against manufacturers’ price increases.

General Mills’ management may have had this in mind, along with expectations of a “slower volume recovery,” when it lowered its full Fiscal Year 2024 organic net sales growth outlook. Management’s prior guidance was for revenue growth between 3% to 4%, but now it’s calling for revenue growth between -1% and flat for the year.

In a time when the market has been spoiled by hyper-growth technology mega-caps, investors didn’t appreciate General Mills’ honest assessment of the full year’s sales outlook. Consequently, GIS stock fell by 3.6% today.

Furthermore, General Mills’ previous product price hikes may have had a negative impact on the company’s revenue. In Q2 FY2024, its revenue declined by 2% year-over-year to $5.1 billion and missed the consensus estimate by $250 million. It’s not a huge miss, but again, the market is spoiled in 2023.

On the other hand, General Mills reported quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, up 14% year-over-year in constant currency. This bottom-line result actually beat the Street’s estimate by $0.09 per share, so General Mills seems to have had a decent quarter despite the consumers’ “value-seeking behaviors.”

Finally, it’s worth noting that, on a year-over-year basis, General Mills’ Q2-FY2024 gross margin increased by 170 basis points, and the company’s operating profit margin grew by 50 basis points. So, while General Mills’ product price hikes certainly didn’t make the shoppers happy, they may have contributed to General Mills’ margin improvement.

General Mills Stock: Low Beta, High Yield, Good Value

While General Mills’ results paint a mixed picture and the company’s sales outlook isn’t very positive, GIS should still appeal to passive-income investors and value seekers. Plus, if you’d like to diversify your high-flying tech-sector holdings with a slow mover, adding a few General Mills shares isn’t the worst thing you could do.

First of all, General Mills stock has a five-year monthly beta of just 0.23. This suggests that the stock has historically tended to move slower than the overall stock market.

Second, assuming that General Mills doesn’t alter its quarterly dividend payments of $0.59 per share, the company should provide a forward annual dividend yield of 3.6%. In comparison, the average dividend yield for the consumer defensive sector is 2.13%.

Finally, General Mills stock seems to offer decent value during a time when good value is hard to find. The company’s GAAP P/E ratio is under 16x. Meanwhile, the sector median P/E ratio is 20.7x.

Is GIS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, GIS comes in as a Hold based on one Buy, seven Holds, and four Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average General Mills stock price target is $68.90, implying 7.1% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider GIS Stock?

General Mills stock hasn’t been a good performer in 2023. However, it feels like the market has already priced in its disappointment with the emergence of consumers’ “value-seeking behaviors.” Besides, General Mills shares can help investors diversify their holdings and collect some decent dividends in 2024.

Is it possible that a tech-stock-obsessed market will come to appreciate General Mills’ value-and-yield proposition next year? Maybe there will be a “great rotation” into consumer-defensive names and especially GIS stock — no guarantees, but it’s a possibility. Therefore, I feel it’s a good time to consider a moderately-sized share position in General Mills.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS): Don’t Get Hung Up on Its Dour Outlook
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >