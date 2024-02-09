GE, SYY: 2 Best Industrial Picks of Top Hedge Fund Manager

TipRanks’ Top Hedge Fund Managers tool allows users to track the investment portfolios and holdings of leading financial professionals. Today, we have focused on the portfolio of a leading hedge fund manager, Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management. It should be noted that Peltz has delivered exceptional performance, with a cumulative gain of 123.85% since June 2013 and an average return of 28.72% over the past 12 months.

With this background, let’s explore what the Street is saying about Peltz’s two best picks from the industrial goods sector: General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY).

Is GE a Good Stock to Buy?

General Electric is a multinational conglomerate that operates in various sectors, including aviation, healthcare, renewable energy, and power. GE’s rising revenues and orders reflect strong momentum in its financial performance. Additionally, the company remains committed to enhancing profitability. GE stock comprises 6.77% of Peltz’s portfolio.

Wall Street is highly optimistic about General Electric stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and two Holds. Further, the average price target of $147.54 implies a 6.11% upside potential to current levels. In the past three months, GE shares have gained 23%.

What is the Price Target for SYY?

Sysco sells and distributes food products to restaurants, educational facilities, and healthcare establishments. Its robust fundamentals and resilience in challenging market conditions help instill confidence in the stock. Additionally, SYY offers an attractive dividend yield of 2.46%. The stock constitutes 1.21% of Peltz’s portfolio.

With 11 Buy and two Hold ratings, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average Sysco stock price target of $86.92 implies a 9.6% upside potential from current levels. Over the past three months, SYY stock has gained 19.8%.

Concluding Thoughts

Peltz’s consistent record of generating high returns could encourage investors to adopt his portfolio allocation strategy. By following the guidance of experts, investors can leverage their knowledge and make well-informed decisions.

