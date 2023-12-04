GameStop Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings — Here’s What Wedbush Expects

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
GameStop Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings — Here’s What Wedbush Expects
Stock Analysis & Ideas

GameStop Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings — Here’s What Wedbush Expects

The earnings season peak is well and truly over, but there is still a smattering of interesting quarterly updates in the pipeline. One will take place on Wednesday (December 6) once the market action comes to a close and GameStop (NYSE:GME) will step up to deliver its fiscal 3Q23 (ending October 28) results.

With software growth countering a drop in hardware, Wedbush’s Michael Pachter notes that overall industry sales were “up modestly” in 3Q23. Still, the analyst believes that GameStop “lost share and will struggle to deliver growth.”

“Hardware sales likely declined,” Pachter goes on to add, “as supply constraints eased last year and Switch demand softened, with Nintendo remaining firm on pricing.”

As for the numbers, the analyst is calling for net sales of $1,150 million, a ~3% year-over-year drop and EPS of $(0.14). Both figures are below consensus at $1,182 million (flat y/y) and $(0.09), respectively. Both are also not as good as the Q2 numbers of $1,164 million and $(0.03).

There will once again be no conference call or guide for Q4 from the video game retailer. Pachter’s Q4 outlook features a y/y revenue decline of ~3.5% to $2,149 million and EPS of $0.22. The Street’s forecast factors in a 1.3% drop compared to the year-ago period with revenues hitting $2,198 million and EPS of $0.23.

Pachter’s Black Friday checks at GameStop and other retailers suggest that this year’s software marquee release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – which incidentally has become the worst-reviewed Call Of Duty game ever – has seen “softer-than-expected demand.”

“The overall slate did not appear to have as many must-have games as prior years,” Pachter notes when assessing what else was on offer. “On the hardware side, we had expected more sell-through of the Switch. Conversely, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 performed well, raising the potential for unfavorable margin mix shift.”

All in all, Pachter believes GameStop “continues to face obstacles to a return to sustained growth.” As such, he rates GME as Underperform (i.e., Sell). His price target of $6 suggests that shares are poised to shed about 65% of their value over the coming year.

It’s all quiet on the GME front on Wall Street right now, with Pachter’s review the sole one on record. (See GameStop stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
GameStop Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings — Here’s What Wedbush Expects
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >