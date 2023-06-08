GameStop Stock Is ‘Doomed,’ Says Analyst Who Sees 70% Downside

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

GameStop Stock Is ‘Doomed,’ Says Analyst Who Sees 70% Downside

Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) tumbled ~18% in Thursday’s trading session after the meme stock king delivered a disappointing set of quarterly results, although the performance is only partly to blame for the decline.

GameStop missed both on the top-and bottom-line. Revenue fell by 1.1% year-over-year to $1.24 billion, whilst coming in $120 million below expectations. Adj. EPS of -$0.14 also fell shy of the analysts’ -$0.12 forecast.

More surprisingly, the company announced that the board had decided to fire CEO Matthew Furlong, only two years after the former Amazon exec was handed the role. He will immediately vacate his position, and in the meantime, activist investor, largest individual shareholder and board chairman Ryan Cohen will assume executive chairman duties.

No specific reasons for the termination were given but to Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, the whole shebang reeks of mismanagement.

“Mr. Cohen’s top secret strategy was (apparently) to ‘be like Amazon’, and now that his Amazon executives are gone, it is unclear what strategy is guiding the company,” Pachter said. “We remain convinced that GameStop is doomed, with declining physical software sales and a shift of sales to subscription services and digital downloads sealing its fate.”

If ran properly so to “harvest profits,” Pachter thinks the videogame chain could be of some value, but without competent management, the analyst does not foresee a positive change taking place anytime soon. From Pachter’s perspective, the company should reduce the number of stores, effectively control expenses to generate profits, and maximize profit despite ongoing declines in sales. “However,” the analyst summed up, “we think that the lack of clear direction and the callous termination of Mr. Furlong all but ensures that Mr. Cohen will have difficulty attracting a qualified replacement.”

So, what does this all mean for investors? Pachter reiterated an Underperform (i.e., Sell) rating and lowered the price target from $6.5 to $6.20. That figure suggests shares will be changing hands for ~70% discount a year from now. (To watch Pachter’s track record, click here)

Overall, it looks like no other analysts are currently following GameStop’s activities, with Pachter’s review the sole one submitted over the past 3 months. (See GameStop stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GME

GME Craters on Revenue Miss, CEO Exit
Market NewsGME Craters on Revenue Miss, CEO Exit
1d ago
GME
GameStop (NYSE:GME) Q1 Earnings Preview: A Beat in the Cards, Says Analyst
GME
GME Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
GME
More GME Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GME

GME Craters on Revenue Miss, CEO Exit
Market NewsGME Craters on Revenue Miss, CEO Exit
1d ago
GME
GameStop (NYSE:GME) Q1 Earnings Preview: A Beat in the Cards, Says Analyst
Stock Analysis & IdeasGameStop (NYSE:GME) Q1 Earnings Preview: A Beat in the Cards, Says Analyst
3d ago
GME
GME Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsGME Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
4d ago
GME
More GME Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >