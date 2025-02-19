From Leader to Laggard: Why Intel Is Struggling During an AI Boom

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Market Movers
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
From Leader to Laggard: Why Intel Is Struggling During an AI Boom
Stock Analysis & Ideas

From Leader to Laggard: Why Intel Is Struggling During an AI Boom

Intel (INTC) stock has been down 43% over the past 12 months, massively underperforming peers in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) industries. A variety of reasons, including poor business performance, strategic challenges, sizable foundry losses, and high debt levels, have all contributed to Intel’s downfall. The stock was once famous for leading the IT sector, but now, it is at an existential crossroads with other competitors at home and abroad, winning end-user hearts and minds ahead of it. The stock has metamorphosed from a leader into a laggard, and what’s worse, one of the best revenue opportunities in history (AI) has arrived at just the wrong time for INTC.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Intel (INTC) price history over the past year

Moreover, INTC has been bleeding market share to rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in both the retail and institutional segments and losing out more broadly as customers transition from CPUs to GPUs in the AI boom. Even though INTC has grown over the past five years, the stock is still going backward relative to its market peers.

Challenges Plaguing Intel’s Trajectory

Intel’s recent struggles paint a picture of a company grappling with operational and strategic headwinds. The semiconductor giant’s foundry business, critical to U.S. ambitions for chip independence, generated just $4.5 billion in Q4 2024 revenue – primarily from internal design units rather than external clients – and registered a stunning $2.3 billion loss. 

Despite a deal to manufacture chips for Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, Intel Foundry has struggled to attract broader demand, reflecting a reliance on legacy processes and an inability to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSM) sturdy manufacturing moat. 

Compounding these issues, China – which accounts for 29% of Intel’s revenue – has hinted at antitrust probes targeting the firm, a retaliatory move amid U.S.-China trade tensions. This vulnerability threatens to slow Intel’s expansion as it faces rising capital expenditures and restructuring costs. 

Intel (INTC) estimated and reported revenue since 2023

Meanwhile, TSMC’s dominance in cutting-edge nodes like chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) production in Taiwan underscores Intel’s technological lag. Despite a series of efforts to catch up with its peers – including the five nodes in a four-year program – Intel’s path to reclaiming leadership in advanced manufacturing remains fraught with execution risks and cultural mismatches in adopting TSMC’s proven methodologies.  

Geopolitical Tailwinds and Nearshoring Opportunities

However, Intel’s fortunes could pivot on escalating U.S. efforts to secure semiconductor sovereignty. The Trump administration’s Executive Order 14179 and proposed revisions to the CHIPS Act prioritize domestic AI chip production, with Vice President Vance emphasizing the need for “American-designed and manufactured chips.” 

As the U.S. pushes to reduce reliance on Taiwan – a geopolitical flashpoint due to China’s territorial claims – Intel benefits from subsidies and policy tailwinds aimed at bolstering local fabs. Nearshoring trends in the UK and Europe, driven by similar supply-chain resilience concerns, could further open partnerships or state-backed contracts for Intel Foundry.

While TSMC’s Arizona expansion faces delays in replicating Taiwanese expertise, a potential Intel-TSMC joint venture – though complicated by operational divergences – might accelerate knowledge transfer and CoWoS-capable production. Such collaboration could position Intel as a linchpin in Western efforts to balance TSMC’s Taiwan-centric operations, particularly if U.S.-China tensions escalate.  

​​Valuation Intrigue 

Intel’s valuation presents a complex picture, with the company facing significant challenges in the near term but showing potential for improvement in the coming years. Despite current struggles, analysts anticipate a gradual recovery in Intel’s financial performance. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, currently not meaningful due to negative earnings, is expected to improve dramatically by 2028, potentially reaching 8.7 times. This trajectory suggests Intel may become increasingly attractive to value investors as its turnaround efforts take hold. 

Chart showing Intel (INTC) assets, liabilities and debt to assets since 2018

Consensus earnings per share (EPS) growth estimates paint an optimistic picture, with triple-digit growth projected for 2026 and strong double-digit growth in subsequent years. However, Intel’s substantial debt load of $50.7 billion remains a concern, especially compared to its market capitalization of $102.2 billion. While the company’s cash position of $22.1 billion provides some cushion, managing this debt will be crucial as Intel navigates its transformation and capital-intensive investments in manufacturing capabilities.

Is Intel a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On TipRanks, INTC is a Hold based on one Buy, 27 Hold, and five Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average INTC stock price target is $22.67 per share, implying a 17.3% downside potential. 

Intel (INTC) stock forecast for the next 12 months including a high, average, and low price target
Detailed list of analyst forecasts​ for Intel (INTC)
See more INTC analyst ratings

Intel Remains a Gamble at the Mercy of External Factors

I’m bearish on Intel due to its technological setbacks, mounting losses, and heavy debt burden. The foundry unit’s struggles and China’s antitrust threats add to the headwinds. However, US policy changes from the CHIPS Act and nearshoring initiatives could provide a turnaround opportunity if Intel executes its market offensive effectively. The firm’s valuation hints at a potential upside if projected earnings growth materializes, but with analysts overwhelmingly neutral, Intel remains a high-risk bet dependent on geopolitical shifts and operational improvements.

Related Articles
Marty Shtrubel
Premium
Palantir or AMD: Cathie Wood Makes a Move on One High-Potential AI Stock
AMD
PLTR
Steve Anderson
Premium
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Could be Worth $200 Billion, in One Case
AMD
TSM

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential