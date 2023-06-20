Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) On the Radar: Generative AI, Larger Customer Base

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) On the Radar: Generative AI, Larger Customer Base

Story Highlights

Zooming in the lens of Freshworks to see what it provides investors from different aspects of earnings, new product suite, AI touch, and analyst opinions.

Having grown from its position as a young and developing customer engagement software and services company, Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) now stands at the attractive junction of strong financial performance and delivering attractive shareholder returns. In the past 3 months, the stock has accumulated 23.8% in gains.

With the Artificial Intelligence (AI) hype all around and Freshworks adopting the same, a turnaround earnings quarter, and optimism around the company’s outlook, this stock is here on the watchlist for investors.

Turnaround Quarterly Earnings

For Q1, the company saw its revenue growth (+20% year-over-year) exceeding analyst estimates and its first ever quarter with non-GAAP operating profit ($3.9 million) as a public company. The company has expanded its product suite to meet the tech requirements of large customers such as Wiseman in Europe and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI).

Furthermore, the number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue expanded by 18% while the net dollar retention rate stood at 107%. The company’s customer base of 60,000+ businesses of all sizes include big names like Honda (NYSE:HMC), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Blue Nile.

Also, free cash flow stood at $9.1 million compared to -$1.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, the company raised FY23 financial outlook midpoint for non-GAAP operating profit to $5 million. For Q2, it sees 15%-17% revenue growth while full-year growth levels are estimated between 16% to 19%.

Human-Augmented AI to Enhance Productivity

The company president, Dennis Woodside, announced that he has scheduled a launch event for unveiling product portfolio changes that focus on AI.

In March 2023, the company announced new GPT-based conversational enhancements to its in-house built AI-powered assistant, Freddy. Conversational AI will be installed through Freddy across Freshworks’ entire customer and employee suite of products. For sales, support, and marketing, an AI assistant is developed which thereby improves overall developer productivity.

Steps Towards Strategic Spending: Workforce Trimmed, Skill Set Added

In recent interviews, the Freshworks president stated that as Freshworks operates with high gross margins (81.7%) it can achieve strong bottom-line results if costs are managed effectively. He highlighted that the company is now spending more strategically and ensuring a stable return on investment.

Notably, the company has roped in an experienced management team to better meet its growth ambitions. Leaders from companies like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Zendesk work with the company in various regions.

Citing performance reviews as the issue, Freshworks undertook a third round of layoffs in early June across its product, engineering, and go-to-market divisions in the US. While the number of employees removed remains unknown, the layoffs are more senior level this time a source close to the matter cited.

In December 2022, the company had reduced its workforce by 2% (or 90 people) while in March 2023 another 114 employees were laid off.  

Is Freshworks Stock a Good Buy?

Of the 13 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, seven rate it a Buy while the remaining assigned a Hold rating, taking the average analyst consensus rating to Moderate Buy. The analysts’ 12-month average price target of $18.25 implies a 9.15% upside potential from current levels.

Last week, Oppenheimer Analyst Brian Schwartz reaffirmed his Buy rating on the stock with a $17 price target implying a 1.7% upside potential. The analyst cites a steady increase in free cash flow and operating margin (2.8% in Q1 vs. -0.5% in the prior-year quarter), maintaining a more than 20% subscription revenue growth trajectory, as the positives boosting the rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on KO

What Are the 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat Are the 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore?
5d ago
KO
GPC
HDV: This Dividend ETF Proves That High Yield Isn’t Always Best
KO
BLK
Analysts Love These 3 Berkshire Hathaway-Owned Stocks
KO
AAPL
More KO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KO

What Are the 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat Are the 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore?
5d ago
KO
GPC
HDV: This Dividend ETF Proves That High Yield Isn’t Always Best
Stock Analysis & IdeasHDV: This Dividend ETF Proves That High Yield Isn’t Always Best
30d ago
KO
BLK
Analysts Love These 3 Berkshire Hathaway-Owned Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalysts Love These 3 Berkshire Hathaway-Owned Stocks
1M ago
KO
AAPL
More KO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >