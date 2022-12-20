Follow the Expert: Ace Investor Buffett Shows Confidence in These 3 Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Follow the Expert: Ace Investor Buffett Shows Confidence in These 3 Stocks

Story Highlights

The TipRanks Expert Center brings you the top three holdings of ace investor Warren Buffett. Buffett’s top three holdings account for about 60% of his total portfolio. Buffett also took new positions in three stocks in Q3.

Stocks are an inherently risky investment, and picking the right one is often quite difficult. However, with TipRanks Expert Center, retail investors can easily pick gems by following an expert. Our “Expert Spotlight Piece” today brings you the top three holdings of ace investor Warren Buffett. The CEO and Chairperson of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) continue to show confidence in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Together, these three stocks account for about 60% of Buffett’s portfolio.

Buffett, who ranks #175 out of 468 hedge funds on TipRanks, also took new positions in three stocks in Q3. These are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM), Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX), and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF). Buffett’s portfolio has gained 85.31% since 2013.

Apple Stock is the Largest Holding of Buffett 

Apple stock accounts for 41.69% of Buffett’s portfolio. The stock has witnessed a pullback amid supply-chain issues, lower-than-expected demand for the iPhone 14, and production challenges due to the tighter COVID restrictions in China. While AAPL stock is down about 25% year-to-date, Buffett has maintained his holding in the stock. 

Further, most of Apple’s challenges are transitory and will likely abate soon. Thus, this pullback could be a buying opportunity for investors. 

Is Apple a Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Apple stock. It has 24 Buys and four Holds for a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ average price target of $179.33 implies a decent upside potential of 35.48%.

Buffett Maintains His Holdings in BAC Stock

Shares of the financial services giant Bank of America are down over 26% year-to-date. While a higher interest rate environment is good for banks, aggressive rate hikes amid high inflation and uncertainty dragged bank stocks lower. 

Nevertheless, the easing of inflation and an expected slowdown in the pace of rate hikes will likely support BAC stock. 

Is Bank of America a Buy Right Now?

Bank of America stock commands a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. It has received seven Buy and five Hold recommendations. Moreover, these analysts’ average price target of $39.82 implies 24.20% upside potential. 

Buffett Ups Stake in Chevron Stock

Buffett increased his holdings in Chevron stock in Q3 by 2.43%. CVX stock has outperformed the broader market averages in 2022, reflecting higher realized prices for crude and natural gas liquids. Thanks to the favorable operating environment, CVX strengthened its balance sheet, aggressively reduced its debt, and enhanced shareholders’ returns through share buybacks and solid dividend payments. 

What is the Price Target for CVX Stock?

Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $187.69 for CVX stock, implying an upside potential of 10.48%. Meanwhile, CVX stock has received five Buy, six Hold, and two Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks. 

Ending Thoughts

Investors may follow Warren Buffett’s views to make informed investment decisions. Similarly, they could follow other experts, including Wall Street analysts, corporate insiders, hedge fund managers, financial bloggers, and individual investors. TipRanks accumulates the recommendations and views of these Top Experts, which can be considered while investing to maximize returns. 

Find out which stock the biggest hedge fund managers are buying right now.  

Disclosure

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BAC

Amazon, Google among Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2023
The FlyAmazon, Google among Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2023
3d ago
AA
BAC
Bank of America Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends
BAC
Bank of America price target lowered to $37 from $38 at Morgan Stanley
BAC
More BAC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BAC

Amazon, Google among Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2023
The FlyAmazon, Google among Barron’s 10 favorite stocks for 2023
3d ago
AA
BAC
Bank of America Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends
Press ReleasesBank of America Declares First Quarter 2023 Preferred Stock Dividends
3d ago
BAC
Bank of America price target lowered to $37 from $38 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyBank of America price target lowered to $37 from $38 at Morgan Stanley
5d ago
BAC
More BAC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >