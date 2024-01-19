First Majestic Stock (NYSE:AG) Will Shine in a Silver Bull Market

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment RateFederal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
First Majestic Stock (NYSE:AG) Will Shine in a Silver Bull Market
Stock Analysis & Ideas

First Majestic Stock (NYSE:AG) Will Shine in a Silver Bull Market

Story Highlights

Are you a bullion bull but can’t easily put silver ingots in your portfolio? Not a problem, as First Majestic Silver is a major silver producer, and AG stock could provide plenty of leverage if the spot silver price flies higher.

Do you envision a bull market for silver in 2024? If so, it might be difficult to participate in a silver rally if you can’t conveniently put metals in your portfolio. Or maybe you’d just rather invest in a silver miner instead of physical silver or a silver ETF. That’s where First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) comes in. For this year and beyond, I am bullish on silver as well as AG stock.

First Majestic Silver is a Canadian company that mines for silver – a whole lot of silver, as we’ll discover. After all, it’s not a mere coincidence that First Majestic took the stock ticker “AG,” which is the symbol for silver on the periodic table of elements. So, let’s see if we can mine for profits with First Majestic, as AG stock is definitely more than just another shiny metal object in the markets.

Why Choose First Majestic Silver Stock Instead of Silver Bullion?

There’s a logical argument for owning silver, and I expect it to rise this year. Electric vehicle batteries and solar panels often use silver, for example. Hence, it makes sense to hold silver coins and/or bars if that’s feasible for you. However, you can also use First Majestic Silver stock as a proxy for silver and even get some leverage because AG stock sometimes magnifies the price moves of silver (in both directions, as you can see below).

Moreover, silver itself doesn’t pay a dividend, but First Majestic does (although it’s a small one). In fact, for the third quarter of 2023, First Majestic Silver declared a dividend distribution of $0.0046 per common share.

Furthermore, First Majestic Silver is a highly-respected silver miner with tens of thousands of hectares of prospective land in Mexico, a known hub of mineral production. Plus, First Majestic was incorporated way back in 1979, so this isn’t a recent start-up with no history.

Additionally, First Majestic Silver is among the most active silver miners in the Western Hemisphere. In 2023’s fourth quarter, First Majestic’s total silver-equivalent production increased 6% quarter-over-quarter to 6.6 million ounces. For Fiscal Year 2023, First Majestic produced a mind-boggling 10.3 million silver-equivalent ounces.

Is AG Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, AG comes in as a Hold based on one Buy and five Hold ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average First Majestic Silver price target is $6.52, implying 38.4% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider AG Stock?

Not everyone wants to store silver bullion, and it’s just not feasible for some investors. First Majestic Silver stock, on the other hand, can be bought in many brokerage accounts and even offers dividend payments.

Consequently, if you’re bullish on silver for 2024 and afterward, you might want to consider a position in AG stock. As First Majestic Silver ambitiously mines for silver, shareholders can participate if the silver price rises without holding any physical metals at all.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >