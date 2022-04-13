tiprankstipranks
First Light Games Raises $5M to Develop Blast Royale

Within the video gaming industry, AAA games are characterized as high-budget, high-profile games that are usually produced (and distributed) by major publishers.

There are many successful AAA games in the real world, including God of War, Red Dead Redemption, Warframe, Halo Infinite, Resident Evil, and hundreds more.

In an emerging development, AAA games are now coming to the blockchain. First Light Games, a London-based game development company, is all set to introduce Blast Royale.

In this free-to-play, play-to-earn blockchain game, players will be pitted against each other in battle-royale style PvP (player versus player) survival matches. 

While the much-anticipated Blast Royale game is due for its mainnet release during the third quarter, First Light Games has raised $5 million from its recent private token sale.

This fresh capital injection will be utilized to accelerate the development of the game, recruit top talent, and further expand the game’s community. 

Led by investment firms including Mechanism Capital and Animoca Brands, this highly subscribed token sale witnessed participation from a consortium of blockchain venture capital funds, including Ancient 8, AvocadoDAO, C² Ventures, DeFiance Capital, Double Peak, Dragonfly Capital, DWeb3, Merit Circle, Polygon, Morningstar Ventures, and Play Ventures Future Fund. Angel investors like Santiago R Santos and Nick Chong also joined the private token sale.

As a PvP battle royale game, Blast Royale boasts high-quality graphics, meta-game mechanics, gameplay, and multiple monetization features – all of which are advancing the evolving GameFi sector.

Per the First Light Games team, NFTs will be an essential part of Blast Royale’s mechanics, both in macro-games and PvP survival matches. This is because the game is designed so that the player’s meta-inventory will have a meaningful impact on the items they have access to during matches. 

Blast Royale is built upon Polygon and is due for a testnet release before the end of the second quarter. Within the game, players can equip NFTs onto their characters and weapons to participate in PvP-style battle royale tournaments to earn “Craft Spice,” which they can then upgrade and improve their existing equipment.

Additionally, Blast Royale also features a competitive meta-game layer added to the equipment, thereby granting players the strategic upper hand to choose the most optimal loadouts during gameplay. 

On receiving the backing and support from these investors, Neil McFarland, CEO of First Light Games, noted, “We are thrilled to have such strong backing from some of the most influential investors in blockchain gaming. All of our partners share our vision for making Blast Royale one of the best gaming titles, providing compelling, fun gameplay and creating a Battle Royale game suitable for the Web3 generation.”

