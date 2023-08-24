FFH, DFY, EQB: 3 “Strong Buy” Canadian Financial Stocks Analysts Love

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
FFH, DFY, EQB: 3 “Strong Buy” Canadian Financial Stocks Analysts Love
Stock Analysis & Ideas

FFH, DFY, EQB: 3 “Strong Buy” Canadian Financial Stocks Analysts Love

Story Highlights

FFH, DFY, and EQB are three Canadian financial stocks that analysts are very bullish on. Each stock has performed well in the past and is expected to keep performing well.

Canadian financial stocks are generally solid investments that perform well over time. Therefore, in this article, we used TipRanks’ stock screener to find three Canadian stocks in the financial sector that sport Strong Buy ratings from analysts and have over 20% upside potential, according to analysts’ 12-month price targets. The three stocks that made it to the list are Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH), Definity Financial (TSE:DFY), and Equitable Group (TSE:EQB).

All three stocks have performed well in recent years, as shown in the chart below. However, DFY only went public in 2021, which is why the chart data doesn’t go as far back for the stock.

Fairfax Holdings is a holding company that mainly provides property and casualty insurance as well as reinsurance and investment management. It currently trades at a P/E ratio of 4.9x and a forward P/E ratio of 6x for Fiscal 2023. Analysts collectively expect 31.6% upside potential from the company.

Definity Financial is similar to Fairfax. It’s also a property and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance. The stock has an 8.1x P/E ratio but a 16.2x forward P/E. The good news is that it’s a growing company. Its earnings are expected to grow by 11.8% and 12% for 2023 and 2024, respectively. Analysts, on average, forecast DFY stock to rise by 22% in the next 12 months.

Equitable Group operates a digital bank through Equitable Bank (also known as EQ Bank). It offers single-family and commercial mortgages, securitization financing for insured properties, and deposit services, such as investment certificates and high-interest savings accounts. It has an 8.2x P/E ratio and a 7.1x forward P/E. Earnings growth is expected to come in at over 17% for the year, and analysts forecast 24.2% upside potential from the stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound
Stock Analysis & IdeasDown More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound
1h ago
DRVN
SSTI
Can WELL Health Stock (TSE:WELL) Double? Analysts Think So
Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bulls — The Trend is Still Your Friend
NVDA
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound
Stock Analysis & IdeasDown More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound
1h ago
DRVN
SSTI
Can WELL Health Stock (TSE:WELL) Double? Analysts Think So
Stock Analysis & IdeasCan WELL Health Stock (TSE:WELL) Double? Analysts Think So
2h ago
Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bulls — The Trend is Still Your Friend
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bulls — The Trend is Still Your Friend
3h ago
NVDA
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >