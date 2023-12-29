Extreme Networks Stock (NASDAQ:EXTR): Needham’s 2024 Best Idea in Networking

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Extreme Networks Stock (NASDAQ:EXTR): Needham’s 2024 Best Idea in Networking
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Extreme Networks Stock (NASDAQ:EXTR): Needham’s 2024 Best Idea in Networking

Story Highlights

Needham analyst Alex Henderson names EXTR stock as the single best idea in networking for 2024.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is Needham analyst Alex Henderson’s “single best idea” in networking for 2024. The analyst maintained a Buy rating and price target of $23 on EXTR stock on December 28. 

The company provides cloud-based networking solutions. It designs and manufactures wired, wireless, and SDWAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) infrastructure equipment. While Henderson is bullish, EXTR’s shareholders didn’t have much to cheer about in 2023 as Extreme stock underperformed the broader markets and is down about 2% year-to-date.

Nonetheless, Henderson expects EXTR to benefit from margin expansion and inventory normalization. The analyst believes “Extreme can regain double-digit growth while also having a margin expansion story.” However, he warned that the company will have a slow start to CY2024 due to the tough year-over-year comparisons.

Is EXTR Stock a Good Buy?

Extreme Networks is benefitting from its growing average deal size, new customer wins, quarter-over-quarter growth in the number of deals over $1 million, and high customer retention. Thanks to its solid operating metrics, the company’s top line increased 19% year-over-year in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024. At the same time, its EPS jumped by 75% to $0.35.

Though Extreme Networks is performing well, a challenging macro environment and an elevated interest rate environment have slowed its growth in some large markets and lengthened its sales cycles. This is why analysts are cautiously optimistic about EXTR’s prospects. 

With two Buy and four Hold recommendations, EXTR stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $21 implies 17.12% upside potential from current levels.  

Bottom Line 

Needham analyst Henderson expects EXTR’s growth to accelerate. Moreover, inventory normalization and expectations of margin expansion keep the analyst bullish. However, macro headwinds are taking a toll on industry-wide customer orders, posing a challenge for the companies operating in the networking space. 

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >