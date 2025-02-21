EV Maker NIO Struggles to Deliver While Hemorrhaging Cash

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Market Movers
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

EV Maker NIO Struggles to Deliver While Hemorrhaging Cash

EV Maker NIO Struggles to Deliver While Hemorrhaging Cash

I was bullish on NIO (NIO) stock some years ago, but I never anticipated its path to profitability would be so challenging. The firm’s delivery figures have improved notably over the past 12 months, but this is becoming an incredibly competitive industry. Even the dominant manufacturers are experiencing sales or margin pressures, which is core to my bearishness. NIO would need to massively outperform to become sustainable. Moreover, NIO’s cash burn has forced heavy reliance on external financing, with billions raised in share dilutive convertible notes and equity offerings.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Nio (NIO) price history over the past 3 years

NIO’s Deliveries Catch Up With Peers

NIO’s recent delivery growth shows signs of catching up to industry peers. The company reported 13,863 vehicle deliveries in January 2025 – a 38% year-over-year increase – split between its premium NIO brand and mass-market Onvo line. This dual-brand strategy appears pivotal, with Onvo accounting for 43% of January deliveries. The upcoming Firefly subcompact brand, launching in April 2025 with a $21,300 entry price, has exceeded order expectations and could add 50,000 annual deliveries.

Cumulative deliveries reached 685,427 vehicles through January 2025, demonstrating some scaling progress. However, NIO continues to trail market leaders BYD (BYDDF) and Tesla (TSLA), each delivering over 1.5 million vehicles annually—partly due to pandemic-era hangovers. 

January’s results suggest improved execution. The company must maintain momentum through Firefly’s launch and Onvo’s production stabilization to close the gap with competitors, which may prove very difficult. 

NIO’s Fundamental Issue

Despite the improving deliveries, NIO’s financial position remains precarious, with no clear path to profitability. This is a core part of my bear case. The company reported a $710 million net loss in Q3 2024, up marginally year over year, while revenue actually fell. Full-year 2023 losses hit $2.9 billion despite 47% revenue growth. 

While gross margins improved from 8% to 10.7% between Q3 2023 and 2024, this trailed Tesla’s 17.6% and BYD’s 18.1%. The capital-intensive battery-swap network—now exceeding 2,300 stations—continues draining resources without demonstrating a clear competitive advantage over Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Nio (NIO) estimated and reported revenues since Q4 2022

NIO’s cash burn forced heavy reliance on external financing, with $2.6 billion raised in 2023 through convertible notes and equity offerings. Management’s 2025 target of 440,000 deliveries would require doubling the 2024 volume, demanding perfect execution of Firefly’s European expansion while navigating protectionist tariffs.

With R&D and SG&A expenses consuming 34% of revenue and aggressive brand expansion tripling addressable markets, NIO risks spreading resources too thin. Until the production scale matches Tesla/BYD levels or premium pricing power materializes, losses appear structural rather than transitional. 

A Closer Look at NIO’s Cash Burn

NIO’s cash burn persists despite modest margin improvements, with Q3 2024 showing a sizable net loss despite 13.1% vehicle margins. The company’s $5.29 billion cash reserve provides approximately eight quarters of operational time at current burn rates.

However, this assumes no further capital raises and doesn’t consider the impact of servicing its existing debt. Analysts have noted reduced uncertainty as NIO met loss estimates for the first time in three years, potentially easing investor concerns about financial predictability.

NIO’s Valuation Screams Wait

Central to my bearishness is the valuation. NIO trades with speculative valuations, with a ~$9 billion market cap against $5 billion debt and no meaningful P/E ratio until 2027’s projected 33.1x. While analysts project 20-38% annual EPS growth through 2026, profitability remains contingent on executing 2027 targets, requiring flawless scaling of Firefly/Onvo brands and European expansion.

Nio (NIO) estimated and reported earnings since Q4 2022

Earnings expectations for March 11, 2025, include a $0.33 per-share loss and $2.76 billion revenue, with three recent EPS estimates and downgrades signaling palpable skepticism. 

Is NIO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On Wall Street, NIO stock has a consensus rating of Hold based on two Buy, five Hold, and two Sell ratings over the past three months. NIO’s average price target of $5.17 per share implies approximately 18% upside potential over the next twelve months.

Nio (NIO) stock forecast for the next 12 months including a high, average, and low price target
Detailed list of analyst forecasts​ for Nio (NIO) stock
See more NIO analyst ratings

NIO’s Delivery Growth Issues Unmasked

I’m bearish on NIO despite strong delivery growth because profitability remains elusive. Heavy cash burn, persistent losses, and costly expansions strain finances, while valuation depends on the flawless execution of Firefly and Onvo launches. NIO’s dual-brand strategy shows promise, but scaling issues, weak margins, and significant competition from Tesla and BYD create formidable obstacles. With limited runway and mounting debt, NIO must deliver extraordinary results to justify its speculative valuation. For now, the risks far outweigh the potential rewards.

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Unusually active option classes on open February 21st
LI
IAU
Sirisha Bhogaraju
Premium
NIO, LI, or TSLA: Which EV Stock Does Wall Street Like the Most?
LI
NIO
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential