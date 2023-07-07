ENPH, RUN, SEDG: The Market Turns Sour for These Solar Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

ENPH, RUN, SEDG: The Market Turns Sour for These Solar Stocks

Story Highlights

Solar stocks have underperformed this year as higher interest rates took a toll on residential demand. Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril lowered his price target on solar stocks.

Solar stocks like Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) have underperformed so far this year. The higher interest environment and lower utility rates in several states are taking a toll on residential demand in the U.S. As a result of this weakened demand, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril lowered the price target on these solar stocks on July 6. 

The analyst said that his latest industry checks revealed softening demand across the U.S. residential market. Despite this, Perincheril remains upbeat about the long-term prospects of these solar companies. However, near-term growth concerns led the analyst to reduce the price targets. 

What is the Future of ENPH Stock?

Perincheril lowered ENPH’s price target to $225 from $275. Besides for lower residential demand, growing competition in the battery business could further pose challenges for the company. However, the analyst maintained his bullish outlook on the stock.

ENPH will likely benefit from secular sector tailwinds in the long term. Meanwhile, the momentum in its European business is positive. Further, ENPH stock has lost substantial value (down 39% year-to-date), which has lowered its valuation, leading B. Riley analyst Christopher Souther to upgrade the stock on June 30. 

Overall, ENPH stock has received 19 Buy, two Hold, and two Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $254.76 implies a potential upside of 57.86% from current price levels. 

Is Sunrun a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Perincheril lowered the price target on Sunrun stock to $33 from $40. Like ENPH, analysts maintain a cautious outlook on RUN stock due to higher interest rates and increased expenses that are taking a toll on its bottom line

The stock has 11 Buy and four Hold recommendations for a moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $32.80 is 98.67% higher than its current price levels.

Will SolarEdge Stock Go Up?

The uncertainties in the U.S. residential market prompted Perincheril to reduce his price target on SEDG stock to $365 from $400. However, the analyst has a bullish outlook for the stock. 

Including Perincheril, SEDG stock has received 12 unanimous Buy recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Wall Street analysts’ average price target of $392.33 implies 53.81% upside potential. 

Bottom Line 

While uncertainties in the U.S. residential market amid higher interest rates pose short-term challenges for these solar companies, a focus on decarbonization, government incentives, and substantial investments in the sector provide a solid platform for long-term growth. 

Meanwhile, among ENPH, RUN, and SEDG, analysts firmly back SEDG stock. Meanwhile, SEDG also carries an Outperform Smart Score of nine on TipRanks. In comparison, ENPH and RUN have a Neutral Smart Score.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Report
Press ReleasesSunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Report
8d ago
RUN
Sunrun Partners With Fresno Housing To Create Solar Installation For Renters
RUN
JinkoSolar jumps 12% after disclosing G2 Battery launch in Europe
JKS
RUN
More RUN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Report
Press ReleasesSunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Report
8d ago
RUN
Sunrun Partners With Fresno Housing To Create Solar Installation For Renters
Press ReleasesSunrun Partners With Fresno Housing To Create Solar Installation For Renters
15d ago
RUN
JinkoSolar jumps 12% after disclosing G2 Battery launch in Europe
The FlyJinkoSolar jumps 12% after disclosing G2 Battery launch in Europe
22d ago
JKS
RUN
More RUN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >