Energise your portfolio with these two British utility stocks tipped by top analysts

tiprankstipranks
Go Premium
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Energise your portfolio with these two British utility stocks tipped by top analysts

Story Highlights

UK-based utility stocks enjoy wide coverage from analysts. Here are two such stocks and the analysts favouring them.

UK-based utility companies Centrica (GB:CNA) and Drax Group (GB:DRX) are known for their steady price appreciation and regular dividends – and even in tough economic times, these two companies deliver.

For these reasons, they are analysts’ favourites and have solid backing from them.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

The TipRanks Expert Center comprises a broad range of financial experts, including analysts, bloggers, and more.

These experts have solid experience in their respective sectors and generate huge returns from them. Investors can take help from such tools to choose highly rated stocks for similar returns.

Let’s have a look at these companies and the analysts backing them.

Centrica

Centrica is a leading utility company, providing energy and gas solutions in the UK and Ireland.

Centrica’s stock has been volatile in the last three months and is trading down by 18%, having gained 19% in the last year. This was mainly due to the news of temporary price capping on renewable energy, which impacted utility stocks.

Centrica has always remained an attractive pick among investors with its regular dividend payouts. It also enjoys wide coverage from analysts, who are bullish on the stock.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

John Musk from RBS Capital is highly bullish on the stock and sees upside potential of close to 100% in the share price. He has been covering the stock since 2015 and has around 23 ratings. He has a success rate of more than 50% on the stock market with an average return of 10%.

Jenny Ping from Citigroup recently lifted her rating on Centrica from Neutral to Buy at a target price of 81p. Citigroup is also bullish on dividend payments and expects a full-year dividend of 3.1p per share in 2022. In 2023, analysts expect the dividend to increase to 3.7p per share.

Is Centrica a good stock to buy?

According to TipRanks, the stock has a Strong Buy rating, based on six Buy and two Hold recommendations. The average target price is 115.75p, with an upside potential of 64%.

Drax Group Plc

Based in the UK, Drax Group is a renewable energy company with the ambition to become carbon negative by 2030.

Recently, the company’s shares tumbled after a BBC Panorama documentary said the company was cutting down environmentally important forests. The shares were also affected by news of revenue caps for power generators. Overall, after a lot of ups and downs, the stock was trading down by 5% last year.

Let’s see what analysts expect from the stock.

RBC analyst Musk is bullish on Drax as well and expects an upside of 140%. He has 44 ratings on the stock, with an average return of 23% per rating. Musk mainly covers the stock from the utility sector and has generated a return of 152% on Drax stock between April 2020 and April 2021.

Dominic Nash from Barclays has a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of 1,170p, with an upside potential of 137%. His success rate on the stock is 71%, with 5 out of 7 ratings being profitable. He also has a solid average return of 53% per rating.

Drax Group share price forecast

According to TipRanks consensus, Drax Group stock has a Strong Buy rating.

The DRX target price is 935.5p, which has an upside potential of 89.8%.

Conclusion

Based on these analysts’ experience, success rates, and grip on the utility sector, these stocks could be a great value addition for investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >