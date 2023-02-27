Empire State Realty Stock (NYSE:ESRT) Set to Remain Under Pressure

Empire State Realty (NYSE:ESRT) is in dire straits as its shares face relentless pressure. Unfortunately, the REIT lacks any significant triggers to turn things around. Despite owning an impressive property portfolio, investors seem uninterested due to the absence of growth prospects and insufficient dividend payouts. Accordingly, I am neutral on the stock.

New York City Remains Under Pressure

The core issue with Empire State Realty is that the New York City real estate market, where essentially all of the company’s properties are located, remains under severe pressure.

To provide some context, the company owns a portfolio comprising 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 741,000 rentable square feet of retail space, and 721 residential units spread across three multifamily properties. This challenging market is evident in the company’s current occupancy rates, which remain below ideal levels.

Specifically, at the end of 2022, occupancy at the company’s office and retail properties stood at 85.1% and 86.5%, respectively. While these rates improved from last year’s 82.4% and 81.8%, they are still notably below the near or above 90% occupancy rates the company used to record prior to the pandemic.

Even when it comes to the company’s observatory, located at the top of its iconic Empire State Building, foot traffic has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. The company reported observatory revenues of $105.98 million for fiscal 2022, suggesting a massive increase of 153% compared to the previous year.

This increase, of course, was due to visitation volumes rebounding from their depressed levels in 2021 due to the pandemic at the time. Yet, they still remain below the $128.8 million the observatory grossed in Fiscal 2019, despite travel and tourism having completely recovered and even exceeded their pre-pandemic levels, as evidenced by results from Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Challenges That are Putting a Strain on Its Profitability

Empire State Realty faces multiple challenges that are putting a strain on its profitability. The company is grappling with lower occupancy rates and observatory foot traffic, which have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the company is facing growing expenses that are preventing profitability from recovering meaningfully.

Unfortunately, without any significant growth drivers in sight and with expenses expected to continue to rise, management expects further declines in profitability in the current fiscal year.

Specifically, total operating expenses in fiscal 2022 came in at $600 million, up from about $545 million in the prior year, while the ongoing rise in interest rates resulted in interest expenses jumping from $94.4 million to $101.2 million year-over-year.

Thus, while funds from operations per share (FFO/share, a cash-flow metric used by REITs) did recover from last year’s depressed $0.67 to $0.88, it’s still below the company’s pre-pandemic levels. At this point, it’s worth noting that Empire State Realty has failed to grow its FFO/share in over a decade. Here are some of the company’s past results for context:

FY2013 FFO/share: $0.90

FY2014 FFO/share: $0.84

FY2015 FFO/share: $0.94

FY2016 FFO/share: $0.94

FY2017 FFO/share: $0.93

FY2018 FFO/share: $0.95

FY2019 FFO/share: $0.87

But what’s really disheartening is that despite the soft but decent improvements in fiscal 2022, management expects FFO/share in fiscal 2023 to be between $0.82 to $0.86. Not only does management’s guidance suggest further pressure on profitability this year, but it’s actually going to be the worst year in terms of profitability in over a decade. Hence, it’s no wonder shares are trading at about half the price of the company’s IPO back in 2013.

Dividend Absence: Investors Express Their Frustration

Another major contributor to the stock price remaining depressed is the absence of noteworthy dividends. Sure, not every REIT out there is growing all the time, but most that tend to generate stagnant results usually distribute hefty dividends that draw investors’ interest. Well, Empire State has failed to deliver on that as well.

ESRT halted its dividend payment back in Q2 2020 to safeguard its financial liquidity during the pandemic. Although the dividend has since been restored, it has remained lethargic for seven consecutive quarters at a humble lower quarterly rate of $0.035 – well below its pre-pandemic level of $0.11 per quarter. With the current dividend yielding about 1.9%, it’s hard to get anybody excited.

Management has instead been allocating more capital toward buying back its own stock, which they find cheap. Since the stock repurchase program commenced in March 2020, around $281 a million worth of shares has been repurchased at a weighted average price of $8.31 per share through February 13th, 2023. With management’s outlook suggesting shares are trading at a P/FFO ratio of about 8.8x, repurchases might actually make sense.

Still, at the end of the day, no investor is going to be invested in a REIT for its buybacks, let alone one that isn’t growing in the first place. Investors crave dividends, as reflected by the fact that shares have failed to gain traction despite the ongoing repurchases.

Is ESRT Stock a Good Buy, According to Analysts?

It’s not just investors that don’t bother to care about Empire State Realty. The stock has lost much of its prior Wall Street coverage as well. Right now, Empire State Realty has a Hold consensus rating based on a single Hold assigned in the past three months. At $9.00, the average Empire State Realty price target suggests 22.3% upside potential.

Takeaway – ESRT Stock: A Lackluster Choice for Investors

Empire State Realty’s latest results might seem positive at first glance, but a deeper look shows that the company’s investment case is not as attractive as it appears. While Observatory revenues have contributed to revenue growth, they have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the demand for office and retail properties remains soft, which, combined with rising expenses, will result in very weak profitability this year.

But most importantly, the lack of a meaningful dividend is discouraging investors from buying the stock, despite management’s efforts to promote share repurchases as a more optimal capital allocation. Consequently, despite a sharp decline, I find it unlikely that Empire State Realty’s shares will recover soon.

