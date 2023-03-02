Dymension Rollups to Help Overcome Web3 Scalability Hurdles

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Dymension Rollups to Help Overcome Web3 Scalability Hurdles

Story Highlights

Dymension successfully launched a testnet of its ecosystem, starting a new era of Rollups. Rollups are a type of Layer 2 scaling solution for blockchains that help to alleviate congestion and scalability issues.

One of the key hurdles holding back Web3 future development is scalability. If you’re unfamiliar with blockchain technology, you may not know that blockchains have a scalability problem, but they do. In simple terms, blockchains can only process a limited number of transactions per second, leading to slow transaction times and high fees during periods of high demand. Dymension aims to solve these issues.

Rollups work by aggregating multiple transactions into one transaction, which is then sent to the blockchain, helping alleviate congestion and scalability issues. Furthermore, they improve the efficiency of decentralized applications and enable developers to build more complex dApps without worrying about scalability issues. 

Optimistic Rollups vs. ZK-Rollups

Zero-knowledge rollups (ZK-rollups) and optimistic rollups are layer-two scaling solutions for blockchains, but they differ in handling off-chain transactions.

ZK-rollups bundle transactions into batches that are processed off-chain, and only a minimal summary of the changes gets posted to the blockchain. This summary data includes cryptographic proofs that ensure the changes’ correctness without containing individual transaction data. This approach provides high scalability and privacy, but implementation can be more complex.

On the other hand, optimistic rollups use a different approach, also involving executing transactions off-chain but instead posting all transaction data to the blockchain. The data is subject to challenge periods where anyone can raise concerns about the transaction’s validity. 

This approach provides high scalability and low latency. Yet, it will be more expensive regarding transaction fees and require longer waiting periods for withdrawals.

Overall, ZK-rollups are best suited for high-security and privacy-sensitive use cases, while optimistic rollups are better for applications where low latency and fast withdrawals are essential.

Rollups are likely to become increasingly popular as blockchain technology matures and businesses seek to harness its potential. 

Funding and Launch Progress

Recently, Dymension announced they are bringing rollups (they call their rollups, RollApps) to the Cosmos ecosystem. The launch will allow faster and cheaper transactions on the Cosmos network, making it more accessible and usable for everyday users.

After raising $6.7 million to fund its project and a successful testnet launch, the mainnet is getting closer.

Dymension uses a scalability approach that involves creating a modular blockchain network that takes advantage of layer-1 blockchain security and layer-2 rollup scalability. 

Modular blockchains are characterized by component-based development, allowing different modules to be added, modified, or replaced without affecting the entire system. This approach offers flexibility, customization, and the ability to add new features and capabilities over time. 

Modular blockchains also enable integration with different blockchain systems and protocols, resulting in high interoperability. Dymension’s RollApps are EVM-compatible, enabling smart contracts written in Ethereum’s (ETH-USD) Solidity coding language to run in the Cosmos environment. 

Dymension has created an RDK (RollApp Development Kit) that makes it easy for developers to connect their rollups using a standard format called Cosmos Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol. 

The rollups, which operate as client-facing blockchains, work like traditional web applications. They batch transactions on layer-2 blockchains and push them to backend layer-1 chains for enhanced security and scaling. According to Yishay Harel, the CEO of Dymension, the company aims to build a network of blockchains with technology that can bring about the biggest paradigm shift since the creation of Ethereum.

The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) recently launched its own layer-2 network to attract millions of people in the coming years. These kinds of developments further highlight the importance of solving scalability problems.

Dymension’s successful launch of its testnet for rollups marked a significant milestone for the blockchain community. The introduction of rollups as a layer-2 scaling solution for blockchains offers an efficient and cost-effective solution to the scalability problem that has plagued the industry.

Dymension’s RollApps, which are EVM-compatible and work with Cosmos’ IBC protocol, provide faster and cheaper transactions for users of the Cosmos ecosystem.

With its modular blockchain approach and RDK, Dymension makes it easier for developers to deploy high-performing rollups. Its technology promises to bring about a paradigm shift in the blockchain space.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Stock Analysis & IdeasSeeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
3h ago
BSM
VTS
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): Riding the AI Chip Buzz
NVDA
3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/2/2023, According to Top Analysts
MRVL
OPCH
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Stock Analysis & IdeasSeeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
3h ago
BSM
VTS
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): Riding the AI Chip Buzz
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): Riding the AI Chip Buzz
6h ago
NVDA
3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/2/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/2/2023, According to Top Analysts
6h ago
MRVL
OPCH
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >