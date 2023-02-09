DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), BetMGM to Gain from Surge in Super Bowl Betting

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), BetMGM to Gain from Surge in Super Bowl Betting

Story Highlights

Super Bowl betting is expected to surge this year, favorably impacting DraftKings and peers. While illegal betting is still rampant, legal betting is gaining traction.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), BetMGM (co-owned by MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Entain Plc (GB:ENT)), Flutter Entertainment’s FanDuel, and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are expected to benefit from the record bets on this weekend’s Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, as several states across the U.S. have legalized sports betting.

The Super Bowl LVII, to be held in Glendale, Arizona, will be the first National Football League (NFL) championship to be played in a state that has legalized sports betting. Trade group American Gaming Association (AGA) projects that the number of American adults expected to bet on Super Bowl LVII could increase 61% to 50.4 million. Furthermore, bets worth $16 billion are expected to be placed on Sunday’s Super Bowl, which is more than double last year’s estimate of $7.6 billion.

Expansion of Legal Sports Betting

AGA’s estimates are based on a survey of about 2,200 American adults. The survey further reveals that about 30 million (up 66% from last year) Americans plan to place sports wagers online, in person at a retail sportsbook, or with illegal bookies. Meanwhile, 28 million Americans (up 50% from last year) intend to bet casually with friends or through pools and contests.

Additionally, the AGA survey revealed that about 34% of NFL fans feel that the expansion of legal sports betting has made “watching an NFL game more exciting.” Currently, sports betting is legal in 33 states and Washington, D.C., with three additional legal markets awaiting launch.

AGA President and CEO Bill Miller stated, “Every year, the Super Bowl serves to highlight the benefits of legal sports betting: bettors are transitioning to the protections of the regulated market, leagues and sports media are seeing increased engagement, and legal operators are driving needed tax revenue to states across the country.”

While AGA’s $16 billion estimate seems encouraging, it includes a substantial amount of illegal bets. PlayUSA, a website that covers legalized gambling, estimates that legal sportsbooks across the U.S. could see bets worth more than $1.1 billion, up from $947 million last year.

Let’s have a look at two stocks that could benefit from a favorable backdrop for legal sports betting.

Is DraftKings a Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about DraftKings due to a slowdown in its top-line growth and profitability concerns. The company’s efforts to improve its bottom line and the potential legalization of sports betting in additional states could enhance the company’s position.

The Moderate Buy consensus rating for DraftKings is based on seven Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average DKNG stock price target of $17.75 implies that shares could be range bound in the months ahead. Shares have rallied over 55% so far in 2023.

Is MGM Resorts International a Good Stock to Buy?

On Wednesday, MGM Resorts reported upbeat Q4 2022 revenue but a higher-than-anticipated adjusted loss per share. It expects better business in 2023 due to MGM China’s return to profitability and the ongoing improvement at BetMGM.

MGM is gaining from the rapid growth of its BetMGM joint venture. BetMGM is expected to deliver revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $2 billion in 2023, up from nearly $1.4 billion in 2022.

It is expected to turn EBITDA positive in the second half of 2023. BetMGM claims to be a leader in the iGaming space with a 30% market share. It has a market share of 13% in the online sports betting market.  

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating for MGM Resorts is based on seven Buys and two Holds. At $50.17, the average MGM stock price target suggests 21.1% upside potential. Shares have risen 24% year-to-date.  

Conclusion

Super Bowl betting is estimated to reach $16 billion this year, including legal bets and those placed with illegal bookies or casually among friends or relatives. Nonetheless, companies like DraftKings are expected to gain from a rise in the number of U.S. states that have legalized sports betting.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MGM

NFL Super Bowl Bets Expected to Hit $16B
Market NewsNFL Super Bowl Bets Expected to Hit $16B
1d ago
CZR
MGM
Macau Gambling Soars past Expectations
LVS
MGM
Macau reports January casino revenue up 82.5% to 11.58B patacas
LVS
MGM
More MGM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MGM

NFL Super Bowl Bets Expected to Hit $16B
Market NewsNFL Super Bowl Bets Expected to Hit $16B
1d ago
CZR
MGM
Macau Gambling Soars past Expectations
Market NewsMacau Gambling Soars past Expectations
7d ago
LVS
MGM
Macau reports January casino revenue up 82.5% to 11.58B patacas
The FlyMacau reports January casino revenue up 82.5% to 11.58B patacas
8d ago
LVS
MGM
More MGM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >