Down 37% from Highs, What’s Ahead for AMD Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Down 37% from Highs, What’s Ahead for AMD Stock?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Down 37% from Highs, What’s Ahead for AMD Stock?

Story Highlights

AMD stock has declined by about 26% from its 52-week high. Still, analysts see solid upside potential in AMD stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have witnessed a pullback recently and are down about 37% from their November 2021 high and 22.6% from their 52-week high of $132.83. While AMD stock has reversed a portion of its gains, AI (artificial intelligence) brings significant growth opportunities to the company. Moreover, Wall Street analysts’ outlooks remain positive on AMD stock, and their price targets suggest considerable upside potential. 

With this in mind, let’s look at the catalysts that could fuel growth in AMD stock. 

Solid Growth Opportunities Ahead

AMD, like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), is one of the key beneficiaries of the stellar demand for chips and GPUs (graphics processing units) that power AI systems. While Nvidia remains the leader in the AI space, AMD’s CEO, Lisa Su, sees multibillion-dollar growth opportunities from AI across multiple verticals, including cloud computing and edge technology.

To expand its footprint in AI, AMD has amplified its investment in AI-focused research, development, and market strategies. This positions the company for significant market share gains. Further, AMD unveiled new Instinct MI300X GPUs, which will likely accelerate its growth, as it is termed the world’s most advanced accelerator for generative AI.  

The company is advancing its AI strategy well and is expanding its ecosystem of AI hardware and software partners, which bodes well for future growth. Further, beyond AI, an anticipated recovery in the PC industry will support its growth and share price. 

Is AMD Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

While AMD stock has witnessed a pullback, analysts expect a fresh rally powered by AI-led demand. AMD stock has received 22 Buys and seven Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, the average AMD stock price target of $140.25 implies 36.6% upside potential from current levels.

The Takeaway

AMD stock stands to gain from the robust demand for its MI250 accelerator. Further, the launch of the MI300 GPUs in Q4 is poised to amplify its growth trajectory. A potential resurgence in the PC market also adds to its positive momentum. Wall Street analysts back AMD’s promising future with a Strong Buy consensus, highlighting AI as a key driver for growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

AMD announces AMD Alveo UL3524 accelerator card
The FlyAMD announces AMD Alveo UL3524 accelerator card
1d ago
AMD
AMD Unveils Purpose-Built, FPGA-Based Accelerator for Ultra-Low Latency Electronic Trading
Press ReleasesAMD Unveils Purpose-Built, FPGA-Based Accelerator for Ultra-Low Latency Electronic Trading
1d ago
AMD
CART, CAVA, or ARM: Which 2023 IPO Stock Does Wall Street Find Attractive?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCART, CAVA, or ARM: Which 2023 IPO Stock Does Wall Street Find Attractive?
2d ago
AMD
ARM
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >