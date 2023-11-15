‘Don’t Pull the Trigger Just Yet,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Robinhood Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
‘Don’t Pull the Trigger Just Yet,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Robinhood Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘Don’t Pull the Trigger Just Yet,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Robinhood Stock

It looks like Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has just lost a big investor. A recent SEC filing shows that as of the end of Q3, Google’s parent company Alphabet sold its remaining position in the commission-free trading app. Alphabet had already gotten rid of the majority of its holdings earlier this year, but the complete cull will do nothing for sentiment.

That is already rather low after the company’s recent Q3 report failed to please on most levels with shares shedding 14% in the immediate aftermath. In fact, the stock is now going for an 88% discount compared to the all-time high reached in 2021.

In the quarter, HOOD delivered revenue of $467 million, amounting to a year-over-year increase of 29.4% yet falling shy of expectations by $11.21 million, the miss driven by soft Transaction-based revenues of $185 million compared to the consensus estimate of $199 million. On the brighter side, adjusted EBITDA increased by 191% from the same period a year ago to $137 million, coming in ahead of the Street’s forecast by 13%.

However, that was not enough to satiate investors with Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance attributing the share price drop to a combination of factors. These include: “1) a weaker outlook for NII in Q4, led by lower sec lending and client cash balances, 2) continued softening in retail trading trends in October into a seasonally weaker holiday period and 3) 4Q expense guidance was above expectations.”

Nevertheless, according to Nance, there are some silver linings to consider. There’s an anticipated European launch encompassing both brokerage and crypto services in the upcoming weeks. Additionally, the company has observed favorable trends in account growth, attributing it to the market disruption resulting from the Schwab/Ameritrade platform integration. This disruption could potentially contribute to an improved performance in the near-term.

“So looking forward,” Nance summed up, “while shares are cheap, in our view, and trading at just 1.4x TBV, we believe investors are looking for a re-inflection in account growth and improving activity levels to get more constructive.”

For now, then, Nance remains on the sidelines with a Neutral rating and $10 price target. Still, that figure makes room for 12-month returns of ~19%. (To watch Nance’s track record, click here)

Most on the Street’s agree with Nance’ stance. 6 other analysts join him on the fence and with the addition of 2 Buys and 3 Sells, the stock claims a Hold consensus rating. That said, most appear to think the shares are somewhat undervalued. Going by the $12.05 average target, a year from now, they will be changing hands for a 42% premium. (See Robinhood stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
‘Don’t Pull the Trigger Just Yet,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Robinhood Stock
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >