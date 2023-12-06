Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on Plug Power Stock, Morgan Stanley Says

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on Plug Power Stock, Morgan Stanley Says
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on Plug Power Stock, Morgan Stanley Says

It has not been a good year for the hydrogen industry. A combination of elevated interest rates, delayed adoption and worsening hydrogen economics have all helped to push Hydrogen OEM stocks down by ~40% in 2023.

In fact, a 40% drop would be considered a relief by investors of one leading hydrogen name. Plug Power (PLUG) shares have shed 65% year-to-date with 50% of those losses taking place over the past 3 months.

Considering such a massive pullback, should investors be eyeing an opportunity to pick up shares on the cheap? Unfortunately not, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco. In fact, the opposite rings true.

“Even after the underperformance in 2023, we see significant risk around PLUG’s business model given the operational challenges that the company has faced in commercializing its first few green hydrogen facilities,” Percoco explained. “On paper, PLUG’s strategy makes sense to us, but we have reduced confidence in the company’s ability to execute on that strategy barring a potential dilutive capital raise and a near-perfect execution going forward.”

Although PLUG’s business encompasses various aspects, its core strategy relies on constructing affordable green hydrogen production facilities within the US. However, this approach has faced significant obstacles due to delays and budget overruns in projects. As such, the company has had to keep on purchasing expensive liquid grey hydrogen from its industrial gas counterparts. Consequently, the fuel delivery business has experienced consistent pressure on gross margins, which have seen a -276% drop in the first nine months of the year.

And following several quarters marked by delays in construction/commissioning, there is a risk the company won’t be able to establish the financially viable clean hydrogen facilities needed to “offset the highly unprofitable” grey hydrogen contracts with the industrial gas firms.

Accordingly, until PLUG’s “operational track record” and cash flow profile improve, Percoco sees a “negative risk-reward” for PLUG shares. The result of which is a downgrade from Equal-weight (i.e., Neutral) to Underweight (i.e. Sell), while the price target is also lowered from $3.5 to a Street-low of $3. The implication for investors? A potential decline of ~28% from current levels. (To watch Percoco’s track record, click here)

Percoco, however, is alone in the PLUG bear camp. Elsewhere on the Street, the stock receives an additional 9 Buys and 14 Holds, all for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Moreover, the average target remains a bullish one; at $9.76, the figure suggests shares will record gains of a big 135% in the months ahead. (See Plug Power stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on Plug Power Stock, Morgan Stanley Says
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >