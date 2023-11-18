Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on SoFi Stock, Says Wedbush

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on SoFi Stock, Says Wedbush
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on SoFi Stock, Says Wedbush

With a share price of $6.83, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock has lost 40% of its value since its recent high at the end of July. But that doesn’t mean SoFi stock can’t still go even lower.

Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini argues that that’s exactly what SoFi stock is set to do — lose more than half its value over the next 12 months.

It almost goes without saying that Chiaverini thinks investors should dump SoFi stock. He accompanies his $3 price target on the shares with an Underperform (i.e. Sell) rating. But the reasons why Chiaverini thinks SoFi stock is a dog with fleas may surprise you.

As the analyst explains, a lot of investors have been asking about SoFi’s revelation, in its most recent 10-Q filing, that in Q3 the internet bank was able to record “105%” gains on sales of asset-backed securities, and “105.1%” sale execution prices on the loans that it originated, and later sold to other investors, as “forward flow” transactions — those in which a loan buyer commits to purchasing a whole series of loans from an originator (like SoFi) over a period of time. In each case, SoFi is saying that it succeeded in selling off loans that it originated at a profit.

This sounds like good news. Not only did SoFi successfully make loans, and then offload them onto other buyers, getting its cash back so that it can redeploy it into new loans. Not only did SoFi replenish its capital so that its balance sheet looks healthy when financial regulators come to examine it. SoFi also did all of this at an immediate profit.  

But as Chiaverini points out, there’s a catch.

SoFi, notes the analyst, has confirmed that these loans, while sold at a profit, also have the potential to saddle SoFi with future losses if their borrowers fail to pay. This is because “there’s a loss sharing component to these deals.” Which is to say, SoFi didn’t totally sell the loans, and all the risk that they won’t be repaid, to its buyers. Rather, it assumed the risk that in case of non-payment, both SoFi’s buyers and SoFi itself will eat part of the losses if borrowers don’t pay.

SoFi, continues Chiaverini, did say that its potential losses on these transactions are “capped.” But it didn’t say at how much the losses are capped — and as a banker itself, this makes the Wedbush analyst nervous. Wedbush’s worries only grow as he points out that SoFi has also apparently been providing “seller financing” to its loan buyers. And what this means is that SoFi has been basically lending its buyers the money to buy SoFi’s loans — apparently, at below-market rates.

On the one hand, this probably makes it easier for SoFi to resell its loans — and negotiate strong profits on those sales. On the other hand, even viewed charitably, it seems a risky way to do business for the bank, and — less charitably — could be interpreted as SoFi taking extra risks in order to make its growth rate look better than it otherwise would.

Long story short, yes SoFi succeeded in growing its revenues 26% last quarter. But no, even with this fact in SoFi’s favor, Chiaverini would not recommend buying SoFi stock. (To watch Chiaverini’s track record, click here)

According to TipRanks, the consensus on Wall Street is that SOFI stock is a Hold (i.e. Neutral) for investors. But TipRanks might as well have said Buy — because analysts, on average, think the stock could zoom ahead to $9.15 within a year, delivering ~34% profits to new investors. (See SOFI stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Don’t Go Bargain Hunting on SoFi Stock, Says Wedbush
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >