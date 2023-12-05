‘Don’t Get Too Excited,’ Says Mizuho About Coinbase Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
‘Don’t Get Too Excited,’ Says Mizuho About Coinbase Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘Don’t Get Too Excited,’ Says Mizuho About Coinbase Stock

Wall Street has been looking at Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) of late, and investors seem to like what they see. Over the past two weeks, Coinbase shares are up an impressive 40% and trade close to their 52-week high.

The rally, says Mizuho’s Dan Dolev, can be attributed to a couple of reasons. For one, there’s growing excitement around the potential for a Bitcoin ETF approval in the near-term. The other catalyst is down to the troubles faced at Coinbase’s biggest rival with the rally partly based on “anticipation of potential share gains for COIN in wake of outflows from Binance, the industry’s largest exchange.”

Recall, on November 21, Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao resigned and admitted guilt for violating U.S. anti-money laundering regulations as part of a $4.3 billion agreement, bringing to a close an extensive investigation into the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao’s resignation was followed by significant net outflows from the Binance platform and evidently investors reasoned some of that business will be making its way to Coinbase.

However, pouring cold water on that line of thinking, Dolev says the data does not support such a notion. In fact, weirdly enough, the opposite happens to be true. In terms of daily spot volumes, Binance is the largest industry leader, with an average volume per day of ~$11 billion in November prior to the settlement, amounting to around 25-30% share of the leading 30 crypto exchanges. Over the last week, Binance’s daily volumes have averaged only ~$9 billion, yet at the same time Coinbase’s share of industry volumes has not only not grown but has actually trended in the other direction. Whereas, before the agreement, Coinbase’s November share of trading volumes amongst ~30 of the biggest global crypto exchanges stood at 4.3%, since then, it is down to 4.0%.

It’s not all bad news, however. With excitement growing around the prospect of a Bitcoin ETF approval, trading volumes have increased significantly in November. While this is not “idiosyncratic to COIN,” it means Dolev has increased some Q4 estimates and raised his price target from $31 to $35.

Don’t get too excited, though, as Dolev remains the Street’s most prominent COIN bear; his new target still suggests the shares are overvalued by 76%. No need to add, Dolev’s rating stays at Underperform (i.e., Sell). (To watch Dolev’s track record, click here)

Coinbase elicits a wide spectrum of views, and ultimately, based on a mix of 7 Buys and Sells, each, plus 6 Holds, the stock claims a Hold consensus rating. According to the $89.78 average target, a year from now, shares will be changing hands for a 38% discount. (See Coinbase stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
‘Don’t Get Too Excited,’ Says Mizuho About Coinbase Stock
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >