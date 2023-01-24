Does the Alibaba Stock Rally Still Have Legs? Analyst Weighs In

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Does the Alibaba Stock Rally Still Have Legs? Analyst Weighs In

Putting behind 2 miserable years of market action, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares are already up 35% since 2023 kicked off. In fact, zoom out a bit further and the shares have gained 90% since October’s lows.

The big question now for Baird’s Colin Sebastian is “could this rally have legs?”

Ahead of Alibaba’s FQ3 earnings next month, there are some positive developments that might help sustain the uptick. Going by data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in 2022, online sales of physical goods in China saw a 6% year-over-year rise. Sebastian reckons December volumes increased by ~15% y/y, amounting to an acceleration on the respective ~13% and ~4% growth notched in October and November.

Sebastian also thinks that in December online sales most probably dropped by around 15% month-over-month. This would be “consistent” with pre-Covid trends of respective 13% and 15% drops from 2018 and 2019. It would also mark an improvement on the trends seen in 2020 and 2021, which showed respective 20% and 24% declines.

“Looking ahead,” commented the 5-star analyst, “we expect that the recent easing of pandemic-related restrictions as well as uncertainty around global macro conditions will encourage the central government to support domestic consumption, and thus, online and in-store retail sales could benefit. Additionally, government scrutiny over technology companies appears to be easing a bit, as focus turns to stabilizing the real estate sector.”

Additionally, since the “work from home” trade never really picked up steam in China, the analyst does not see a “rotation out of e-commerce stocks in China” in the post-pandemic environment. Factor in the potential for domestic consumer spending to improve and the easing of geopolitical issues, and with BABA’s valuation still “well below historical average earnings multiples,” there could be “further upside potential.”

That all sounds promising, although it looks like Sebastian needs to revise his price target for BABA; at $120, shares are expected to stay range-bound. (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here)

Overall, all agree BABA stock is one to own; all 16 analyst reviews are positive, making the consensus rating a Strong Buy. Going by the $138.53 average target, the shares will be changing hands for a 15% premium a year from now. (See Alibaba stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BABA

2022 Recap: These Stocks Most Captivated Investors
TipRanks Labs2022 Recap: These Stocks Most Captivated Investors
12h ago
AMD
DIS
2 Stocks to Benefit from China’s Reopening and Recovery
BABA
SBUX
Baird: The BABA Rally Won’t Stop Soon
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BABA

2022 Recap: These Stocks Most Captivated Investors
TipRanks Labs2022 Recap: These Stocks Most Captivated Investors
12h ago
AMD
DIS
2 Stocks to Benefit from China’s Reopening and Recovery
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks to Benefit from China’s Reopening and Recovery
23h ago
BABA
SBUX
Baird: The BABA Rally Won’t Stop Soon
Market NewsBaird: The BABA Rally Won’t Stop Soon
4d ago
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >