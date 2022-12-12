DocuSign’s Website Traffic Hinted at Strong Q3 Results

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

DocuSign’s Website Traffic Hinted at Strong Q3 Results

Story Highlights

An uptick in DocuSign’s website traffic trends already pointed toward strong quarterly results. Remarkably, the TipRanks website traffic tool can provide insights into a company’s top-line performance.

DocuSign’s (NASDAQ:DOCU) upbeat Q3 results are unlikely to have surprised users of TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool. The company delivered a strong performance in the recently reported quarter, with both sales and earnings surpassing analysts’ expectations.

Based in California, DocuSign allows small and medium-sized businesses to collect information, automate data workflows, and sign on various devices.

Per the website traffic tool, the web visits to docusign.com were up 15.39% year-over-year during the quarter. The spike in website visits indicated that the company could benefit from robust demand for its products. Eventually, DOCU reported 17% and 18% year-over-year growth in billings and revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Interestingly, a further improvement is expected in the company’s performance in Q4 as per the tool’s data. Year-to-date, total unique visitors are up 10.62% from the same period last year.

The management expects to report fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $637 million to $641 million, compared with $580.8 million reported in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, billings are anticipated to be between $705 million and $715 million in Q4, up from $670.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Is DOCU Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On TipRanks, DOCU has a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, 12 Holds, and three Sells. The average price target of $55.33 implies upside potential of 12.6%. Shares have gained 9.2% year-to-date.

Ending Thoughts

Amid the current uncertain economic environment, investors are more interested in making informed investment decisions. Thus, using TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, which provides data regarding the footfall on the websites of companies, may be used to assess their growth prospects.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on DOCU

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
3d ago
AA
CS
DocuSign price target lowered to $65 from $80 at BofA
DOCU
DocuSign upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler
DOCU
More DOCU Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on DOCU

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
3d ago
AA
CS
DocuSign price target lowered to $65 from $80 at BofA
The FlyDocuSign price target lowered to $65 from $80 at BofA
3d ago
DOCU
DocuSign upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler
The FlyDocuSign upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler
3d ago
DOCU
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >