Seeking Reliable Passive Income? Try this Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Seeking Reliable Passive Income? Try this Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock

Story Highlights

Investors can make a stable passive income with this energy stock. It has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.

Irrespective of the uncertainty, investors can make a steady passive income through dividend stocks with monthly payouts. Among the ones that pay monthly dividends, investors could consider investing in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)(TSE:PPL) stock. Its stock has outpaced the benchmark index in 2022. Meanwhile, it sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.

Here’s Why Pembina is an Attractive Passive Income Stock

Pembina Pipeline is a Canadian energy infrastructure company with a market cap of $18.05 billion. It has a solid track record of dividend payments and growth. Pembina has paid over C$11.6 billion in dividends since 1997. Moreover, in the past decade, Pembina’s dividends have grown at a CAGR of 5%.

Pembina’s dividends are backed by its fee-based cash flows. It is worth highlighting that Pembina’s assets are mostly contracted, implying they generate solid earnings to cover its payouts. Pembina’s 88% of adjusted EBITDA comes from this fee-based arrangement. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 11% in the last decade, supporting its cash flows and dividend payments. 

While its dividends benefit from its resilient business model, Pembina stock offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.2%

Is PBA a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, Pembina Pipeline stock has received five Buy and four Hold recommendations, which translates into a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the analysts’ average price target of $37.12 indicates 14.2% upside potential. 

TipRanks’ data shows insiders bought $324.4K worth of PBA stock last quarter. Further, PBA stock has an Outperform Smart Score of eight on 10 on TipRanks.

Bottom Line

Pembina’s solid dividend payment history, a resilient business model with contracted assets, and a high yield of 6.2% make it an attractive investment to earn stable monthly passive income.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >