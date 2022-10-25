Do You Want to Make Foolproof Investments? These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on IBKR and WHITF

tiprankstipranks
Go Premium
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Do You Want to Make Foolproof Investments? These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on IBKR and WHITF

Story Highlights

Here are two stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls.

The analysts boast a 100% success rate on their ratings on these two stocks: American automated electronic broker Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Australian coal mining company Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) (ASX:WHC).

Wall Street analysts conduct thorough research on the economy and companies in their coverage and give recommendations accordingly. Some of their analysis yields a foolproof success rate and impressive returns on calls. Let’s look at both of these companies and these analysts’ stupendous ratings on their stocks.

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Connecticut-based Interactive Brokers specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds.

Analyst Craig Siegenthaler of Bank of America Securities has given consistent Buy calls on IBKR stock since March 2020. Notably, his views have generated an impressive 23.93% average return per call. IBKR stock has gained 22.1% in the past six months.

Is IBKR a Good Stock?

With four Buys and one Hold rating, IBKR stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average Interactive Brokers price forecast of $92.80 implies 21.9% upside potential to current levels.

Whitehaven Coal Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WHITF) (ASX:WHC)

Sydney-based Whitehaven Coal Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines. Year to date, WHITF stock has skyrocketed 257.81%.

Analyst Rahul Anand of Morgan Stanley has been highly optimistic about Whitehaven Coal stock since October 2020. Anand has given all Buy recommendations on WHITF stock to date. His views have generated a humongous 129.29% average return per call.

What is the Future of Whitehaven Coal?

Wall Street analysts are split on Whitehaven Coal’s stock trajectory. On TipRanks, WHITF stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, one Hold, and one Sell. The average Whitehaven Coal price target of $6.53 implies nearly 5% downside potential to current levels.

Conclusion

From the above details, we can safely say that if an investor had followed either of these analysts’ views on IBKR or WHITF, he or she would have earned similar average returns on their investments to date. Investors may choose to follow analysts’ calls to make informed investment decisions. Notably, TipRanks accumulates the recommendations of several Top Experts, which can be considered while making investment choices to maximize returns.

Disclosure

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >