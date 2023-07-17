Dividend Investors — Can a 2.4%-Yielding ETF be Better Than a 13%-Yielding ETF? 

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Dividend Investors — Can a 2.4%-Yielding ETF be Better Than a 13%-Yielding ETF? 

Story Highlights

A dividend ETF with a 13% yield would seemingly have far more appeal to dividend investors than one with a 2.4% yield. However, could there be more to the story beneath the surface?

In a comparison to see if an ETF with a 13% dividend yield or one with a 2.4% dividend yield would be a better choice for dividend investors, it would seemingly be obvious that the ETF with the 13% yield would be the superior option. However, here’s why that’s not necessarily the case. Let’s take a look at the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) to find out why the answer isn’t as clear-cut as it may seem once you go beyond the surface level.

What are SDIV and DGRO?

SDIV is the “super dividend ETF” from Global X. This ETF has about $784 million in assets under management (AUM) and, as mentioned above, yields a massive 13%. It does this by investing in an index composed of 100 of the highest-yielding equities in the world. Notably, SDIV pays out dividends on a monthly basis, as opposed to the quarterly basis that most stocks and ETFs pay on. 

Meanwhile, DGRO is a dividend growth ETF from BlackRock’s (NYSE:BLK) iShares that yields a far lower 2.4% and also pays a dividend on a monthly basis. It invests in U.S. stocks with growing dividends, and it is much larger than SDIV, with $24 billion in assets under management. 

So far, things are looking good for SDIV in this comparison, but let’s look further.

Comparing Their Holdings

DGRO holds 430 positions, and its top 10 holdings make up just 25.9% of the fund, so this ETF offers investors plenty of diversification. Below, you’ll find an overview of DGRO’s top 10 holdings using TipRanks’ holdings tool.

As you can see, this is a strong group of holdings, and most investors would generally agree that these are blue-chip stocks, whether they are mega-cap tech leaders like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), international energy giants like ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), or other well-respected stocks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). 

Meanwhile, SDIV holds 100 positions, and its top 10 holdings account for just 13.4% of the fund, so this is a pretty diversified ETF with low concentration risk. Below, you’ll find an overview of SDIV’s top 10 holdings using TipRanks’ holdings tool.

As you can see, its holdings look quite a bit different from those of DGRO. Most investors would be hard-pressed to find names that they recognize here, let alone names that are widely seen as blue-chip holdings. 

In fairness to SDIV, it looks like DGRO is the clear-cut winner in this category, but it’s possible that some of these holdings are diamonds in the rough, so let’s give DRGO the edge for the better portfolio but move on to the next category, performance track record, to get a clearer picture of which is the superior ETF. 

Comparing Their Performances

Here’s where the rubber really meets the road in this comparison. When looking at the performance of both ETFs over time, a real difference begins to emerge.

Looking at total return, which combines returns from price appreciation with dividends being reinvested, DGRO has been a pretty solid performer in recent years. As of the end of the quarter that ended in June, DGRO had a one-year total return of 11%. Going out to three years, it has posted an impressive annualized return of 13.6%.

Over the past five years, DGRO has had an annualized total return of 11.1%. Finally, going back to its inception in 2014, DGRO’s total annualized return is 10.9%. As you can see, when combining returns from dividends and price appreciation, DGRO has consistently given its investors double-digit returns for a long time.   

Now let’s take a look at SDIV’s track record compared to DGRO over the same time period. As of the end of the June quarter, SDIV’s total return over the past year was -8.1%. This means that even with its large dividend yield, investors have still lost 8.1% on their investments. Zooming out to three years, the results look a little better, with a three-year annualized total return of -2.7%. However, this means that investors still lost money and lagged the performance of DGRO by a significant margin.

Over the past five years, SDIV has had an unsightly annualized total return of -10.4%. Even over a 10-year time frame, SDIV produced an annualized return of -2.3%, and since its inception in 2011, it has lost money with a total annualized return of -1.9%. 

Disparity in Fees

Despite losing money over each of these time frames and significantly underperforming both DGRO and the broader market, SDIV actually charges fees that are significantly higher than those of DGRO. SDIV has an expense ratio of 0.58% versus just 0.08% for DGRO.

This means that an investor allocating $10,000 to SDIV would pay $58 in fees in the first year, while an investor putting $10,000 into DGRO would pay just $8. Fees add up over time, so the difference is even greater over a longer time horizon.

For example, over the course of a decade, assuming a 5% return per year and that fees remain the same, the DGRO investor would pay $103 in fees, while the SDIV investor would pay a much higher $759. This large difference in expenses hardly seems justified, given SDIV’s underperformance. 

Below, you can view a comparison of DGRO and SDIV using TipRanks’ ETF comparison tool, which allows investors to compare up to 20 ETFs at once based on a wide variety of customizable factors.

The Winner Is…

So, while DGRO investors made double-digit returns on a consistent basis, SDIV investors have actually lost money over the long run, even when its massive double-digit dividend yield is taken into account. This is why investors should look beyond just the attention-grabbing dividend yield and look at an ETF’s performance over time and why a dividend ETF with a 2.4% dividend yield like DGRO can be superior to a dividend ETF with a 13% dividend yield like SDIV.

In this comparison between two dividend ETFs with very different approaches, I believe DGRO is the winner as the better choice for dividend investors (and all investors, for that matter).  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on CVX

Oil Trading Weekly: Oil Recoups Losses after Weak Chinese Data
Market NewsOil Trading Weekly: Oil Recoups Losses after Weak Chinese Data
3h ago
BP
ET
CVX, COP, or SLB: Which Energy Stock is the Best Pick?
COP
CVX
Attention Dividend Investors — DGRO ETF’s 2.4% Yield is More Than Meets the Eye
HD
BLK
More CVX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CVX

Oil Trading Weekly: Oil Recoups Losses after Weak Chinese Data
Market NewsOil Trading Weekly: Oil Recoups Losses after Weak Chinese Data
3h ago
BP
ET
CVX, COP, or SLB: Which Energy Stock is the Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCVX, COP, or SLB: Which Energy Stock is the Best Pick?
2d ago
COP
CVX
Attention Dividend Investors — DGRO ETF’s 2.4% Yield is More Than Meets the Eye
Stock Analysis & IdeasAttention Dividend Investors — DGRO ETF’s 2.4% Yield is More Than Meets the Eye
3d ago
HD
BLK
More CVX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >