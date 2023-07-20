Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS) Looks Deeply Undervalued as Shares Take Yet Another Hit

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS) Looks Deeply Undervalued as Shares Take Yet Another Hit

Story Highlights

Disney stock is falling once again, thanks in part to more bad headlines. Despite the slump, Wall Street still sees a lot of upside potential from the name at these depths.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) took yet another hit to the chin so far this week. Undoubtedly, Disney stock has looked like a great contrarian rebound play for over a year now. With shares sagging toward multi-year lows over new headwinds (Hollywood strikes and low crowds at Disney World), though, it’s hard to tell when the name will finally hit rock bottom.

Reportedly, CEO Bob Iger is extending his contract by another two years (he’s slated to serve through 2026). Investors don’t seem enthused in the slightest, likely because of Iger’s weak recent track record and growing successor woes.

Though Iger brings on a wealth of media experience, it’s clear that the man has had more than enough time to turn the tides around. In the streaming age, Disney seems to have really dropped the ball, and I do think a succession plan (not two more years of Iger) is what the stock needs to break out of its rut.

Personally, I can’t say I’m confident in Iger as he looks to reverse the trajectory of the stock. Then again, the stock faces considerable upside potential if Iger does find a way to turn the tides, and let’s not forget about the upside to be had once a suitable successor is found and ready to go.

With the price of admission at these depths, I’m enticed by the risk/reward and am maintaining my mildly bullish stance.

Disney Stock: More Headwinds Weighing Heavily

Just when you thought Disney couldn’t be more up against it, new risks were unearthed over the past few weeks. Unsurprisingly, actors are now on strike, adding even more salt to the wounds of media firms that are already in pain. Meanwhile, the Parks business doesn’t seem to be doing very well, with Disney World experiencing an unforeseen summertime slump.

Indeed, a Hollywood strike could lead to a big-budget content drought for some period. Also, with smaller crowds over at Disney World, it certainly seems like management overestimated its pricing power by a tad. Sure, the company has a good degree of pricing power. However, amid high inflation, with a recession potentially in the cards at some point over the next year, Disney certainly does not look immune to economic woes.

If the economy heats up again, theme parks could fill up in a hurry. For now, those who do punch their ticket to top theme parks like Disney World may be in for good value for money, with fewer line-ups at one’s favorite rides.

The negative theme park headlines seem scary as the stock slips into free-fall again. That said, I view the summer slump at Disney World as quite unsurprising, given the macro headwinds. As great as Disney’s brands are, it’s still an economy-sensitive consumer discretionary that will rise and fall based on how the consumer is faring at any given moment.

Currently, I view the Hollywood strikes and the Disney World slump as temporary issues that may have caused shares to be severely oversold and perhaps incredibly undervalued.

Disney Stock’s 55% Drop May Reignite Takeover Rumors

After a 55% decline from its peak, Disney stock looks historically cheap, with a 1.6 times price-to-book multiple, well below its 2.9 times five-year historical average. As shares continue to fall to multi-year lows, it’s not hard to imagine that a potential acquirer may step forward to help the company ease its numerous issues.

Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks Disney would be a fine fit for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as it embarks on its journey into the Metaverse. Indeed, Iger’s appearance on the stage during the reveal of the Apple Vision Pro keynote was intriguing. Given the size of such a deal, though, I’m not so sure regulators will take to such a deal too kindly. Further, Apple is simply not known for gobbling up companies worth north of $150 billion.

In any case, such a deal would be historic and potentially a huge win for Apple and Disney fans.

Is DIS Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, DIS stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 18 analyst ratings, there are 12 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell recommendation. The average Disney stock price target is $120.53, implying upside potential of 39.8%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $88.00 per share to a high of $147.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Shares of Disney

Disney stock has many problems and not enough solutions. If Iger can’t find a successor, a potential sale to a behemoth like Apple makes the most sense for shareholders, in my opinion. In the meantime, despite the stock looking undervalued, it’s going to continue to be a California Screamin’-esque ride for shareholders.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DIS

Catalent Stock (NYSE:CTLT) Soars; Activist Elliott Snaps Up Big Stake
Market NewsCatalent Stock (NYSE:CTLT) Soars; Activist Elliott Snaps Up Big Stake
12h ago
CRM
DIS
What Wall Street is saying about Netflix ahead of earnings
DIS
WBD
Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Peacock Hikes Prices for the First Time Ever
DIS
WBD
More DIS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DIS

Catalent Stock (NYSE:CTLT) Soars; Activist Elliott Snaps Up Big Stake
Market NewsCatalent Stock (NYSE:CTLT) Soars; Activist Elliott Snaps Up Big Stake
12h ago
CRM
DIS
What Wall Street is saying about Netflix ahead of earnings
The FlyWhat Wall Street is saying about Netflix ahead of earnings
2d ago
DIS
WBD
Comcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Peacock Hikes Prices for the First Time Ever
Market NewsComcast’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Peacock Hikes Prices for the First Time Ever
2d ago
DIS
WBD
More DIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >