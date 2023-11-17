Discover Two Healthcare-Focused Mutual Funds with “Strong Buy” Ratings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Discover Two Healthcare-Focused Mutual Funds with “Strong Buy” Ratings
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Discover Two Healthcare-Focused Mutual Funds with “Strong Buy” Ratings

Story Highlights

Here are two mutual funds focusing on healthcare stocks that could boost your portfolio performance during uncertain macro times.

Here are two healthcare-focused mutual funds with a “Strong Buy” rating. Plus, both these funds have the potential to earn over 15% appreciation in the next twelve months.

The healthcare sector is one of the best-played sectors during economic uncertainty since it is considered a defensive sector. Irrespective of the interest rate or inflationary scenario, people do spend on medicines and related healthcare facilities as they are considered necessities. Companies in this sector are considered value stocks with relatively low-risk profiles but steady returns. Healthcare stocks are generally good long-term investments.

Having said that, there is a huge universe of healthcare companies in the U.S., making the selection of individual stocks a tedious task. Given this scenario, an investor can choose to invest in healthcare-focused mutual funds to ease the process and gain exposure to diversified stocks from the sector.

Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio (FSMEX)

The Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio fund invests more than 80% of its funds in companies engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, supply, or sale of medical equipment and devices and related technologies. The FSMEX has a Smart Score of seven, meaning it has the potential to perform in line with market expectations.

As of today’s date, FSMEX has 49 holdings with total assets of $6.60 billion. As the investing strategy suggests, 99.9% of the fund’s portfolio consists of healthcare stocks.

On TipRanks, FSMEX has a Strong Buy consensus rating. This is based on the consensus rating of each stock held in the portfolio. Of the 49 stocks held, 41 have Buys, while eight stocks have a Hold rating. The average Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio price target of $65.26 implies 18.4% upside potential from the current levels.

Year-to-date, FSMEX has lost 9.9%. Its top five major holdings include Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR), Boston Scientific (BSX), Stryker Corp. (SYK), and Penumbra (PEN).  

Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio (FSHCX)

The Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio mutual fund invests more than 80% of its funds in companies engaged in the ownership or management of hospitals, nursing homes, health maintenance organizations, and other companies specializing in the delivery of health care services. The FSHCX has a Smart Score of eight, meaning it has the potential to outperform market expectations.

FSHCX has 26 holdings with total assets of $1.59 billion. Notably, 100% of the fund is invested in healthcare sector companies.

On TipRanks, FSHCX has a Strong Buy consensus rating. This is based on 23 stocks with a Buy rating and three stocks with a Hold rating. The average Fidelity Select Health Care Services Portfolio price target of $153.85 implies 18.8% upside potential from the current levels.

FSHCX has gained 2.4% in the past six months. Its top five holdings are UnitedHealth (UNH), CVS Health (CVS), Cigna (CI), Centene (CNC), and Molina Healthcare (MOH).

Ending Thoughts

Both FSMEX and FSHCX focus on two very different segments of the healthcare sector. Investors can choose from the wide variety of MFs available to park their funds. TipRanks has a host of interesting mutual fund research tools that can help simplify your decision. Importantly, investing in MFs that are focused on the healthcare sector could help you gain exposure to the well-established sector during the current tough macroeconomic environment.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Discover Two Healthcare-Focused Mutual Funds with “Strong Buy” Ratings
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >