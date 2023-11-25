DigitalOcean Stock (NYSE:DOCN): Capitalizing on the AI Revolution

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
DigitalOcean Stock (NYSE:DOCN): Capitalizing on the AI Revolution
Stock Analysis & Ideas

DigitalOcean Stock (NYSE:DOCN): Capitalizing on the AI Revolution

Story Highlights

DigitalOcean is capitalizing on the AI revolution in cloud computing while trading much lower than its Q2 peak. Given the company’s strategic advances, impressive YTD earnings, and upcoming CEO change, I believe it’s an investment that’s hard to pass up.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN), a leading American cloud provider helping start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) scale cloud-stored data, is capitalizing on the AI revolution in cloud computing. DOCN is a growth-focused opportunity that is still trading below its Q2 peak while making waves in the increasingly demanding AI and machine learning (ML) arenas. Strategic initiatives, impressive earnings, and an imminent leadership change present a bullish growth opportunity I wouldn’t want to miss.

Why is DOCN Poised for Growth?

DigitalOcean has been riding the AI wave following its acquisition of Paperspace, which provides cloud infrastructure for graphic processing units (GPUs) — a key component for Cloud Hosting. The acquisition closed in Q3 but has seen Paperspace customers migrating through November, with full integration expected by December 1.

The company is poised for growth, doubling down on the new trend of cloud hosting. In October, it introduced a cloud-hosted scalable storage for managed databases, further addressing the growing demand for AI and ML. This strategic initiative enables businesses to scale up to 15TB storage capacity efficiently, meeting the data-intensive requirements of AI/ML applications. DOCN’s move caters to a key demographic increasingly adopting AI/ML technologies: start-ups and SMBs.

How do DOCN’s Financials Look?

In Q3, DigitalOcean continued its upward trajectory, reporting revenue of $177 million, a year-over-year increase of 16%. The company’s annual run-rate revenue (ARR) also grew by 11% year-over-year, reaching a significant $713 million compared to $682 million in Q2. The improved financial performance reflects strong demand for DigitalOcean’s services, driving the company’s profits, with non-GAAP EPS nearly doubling on a trailing-nine-month basis to $1.16 per share.

The company last reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, giving the stock a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 20.1, well below the sector average of 43.7. Adjusted EBITDA also grew apace at $76 million versus $72 million in Q3, with the EBITDA margin at 43% compared to 40% last year. DOCN also provided guidance suggesting stronger growth in Q4. The company anticipates its Q4 adjusted earnings to moderate to $0.36-0.37 per share, a significant improvement over last year’s $0.28.

Is DOCN Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

The optimistic outlook is supported by several Wall Street analysts who have either maintained their ratings or upgraded their price targets for DOCN. Based on the 12-month price targets given in the past three months, the average DOCN stock price target represents 8% upside potential.

Both Oppenheimer and Goldman Sachs have also upgraded their ratings recently. Oppenheimer has shifted its rating from Perform (Hold) to Outperform (Buy), citing strong AI demand. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has reversed its rating from Sell to Buy, citing changes to cyclical risks and structural improvements in the company. Both expect improved revenue growth and view DOCN as a promising growth opportunity.

Is Now a Good Time to Buy DOCN?

In addition to capitalizing on the new cloud hosting trend, DOCN has fallen by 15.9% in the past six months. While this might seem alarming initially, the stock is still a decent investment opportunity since it has dropped by over 40% since its July peak of $51.67, primarily for administrative reasons.

Shares fell after it reported a discrepancy in its earnings, but it was an overstatement of its tax liability. Today, it trades almost 50% higher from its November 1 low of $19.39 per share, at $28.89, leaving about 79% upside potential to July’s top.

In August, the company announced the replacement of its CEO, Yancey Spruill, following the discrepancies in past reporting. This news unsettled investors, leading to a significant drop in DOCN’s share price. Investors were also wary due to the CEO selling his shares. However, the sale occurred after the company’s solid earnings report on November 2 boosted the stock, suggesting Spruill was likely capitalizing on the move before advancing his career elsewhere.

Appointing a new CEO could restore market confidence in the company’s administrative functionality, driving the share price back to valuations seen before the reporting mishaps.

DOCN: A Promising Growth Opportunity

DigitalOcean’s focus on scalable solutions for data-intensive applications positions the company well to capitalize on the growing demand for AI and ML technologies. Combined with its impressive financial performance and an imminent leadership change, DOCN presents a promising growth opportunity for investors. The company’s focus on scaling start-ups and SMBs positions it favorably to capitalize on future market trends.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
DigitalOcean Stock (NYSE:DOCN): Capitalizing on the AI Revolution
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >