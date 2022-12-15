Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock

Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year.

That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”

So, what are these positive developments to look forward to? Well, for one, while so far December’s weekly registration data has come in “soft,” for the rest of the month, Yu expects delivery volume to “ramp up considerably.” NIO said it manufactured its 300,000th vehicle on Monday and that in the next 2-3 weeks the car should be delivered.

“Considering cumulative deliveries were 274,000 exiting Nov,” Yu explained, “this suggests production is ramping up nicely and 4Q guidance is very much achievable (43,000-48,000 units).”

Furthermore, on December 24, NIO will host its annual “NIO Day” when two new models will be unveiled. According to Yu, these should be the revamped ES8 and EC7 SUVs which will take the place of the current first-gen models and should be “well received by consumers.”

There should also be more good news on the relaxing of China’s stringent zero-Covid polices, with Yu anticipating more loosening of travel movement. This should go toward helping sentiment. Sentiment could also potentially get a boost from a “final resolution from the US PCAOB (the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) on the audit standards for China-based companies listed in the US.”

So, based on the above, Yu has issued a Catalyst Call, telling investors to Buy NIO shares ahead of these events. Short-term view aside, the analyst rates the stock as a Buy, and has a $21 price target in mind. Should the figure be met, investors will be sitting on returns of ~77% a year from now. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here)

Most analysts join Yu in the bull-camp. With 7 additional positive reviews pitted against 4 skeptics, NIO stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average target currently stands at $16.81, suggesting an upside potential of ~42% for the year ahead. (See NIO stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NIO

Geely’s premium brand Zeekr confidentially files for U.S. IPO, Reuters says
The FlyGeely’s premium brand Zeekr confidentially files for U.S. IPO, Reuters says
2d ago
LI
NIO
‘Profitability Is the Name of the Game’: DBS Sees Opportunity in These 2 EV Stocks
NIO
LI
EV Maker Zeekr Files for $1B U.S. Listing
NIO
CHAU
More NIO Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NIO

Geely’s premium brand Zeekr confidentially files for U.S. IPO, Reuters says
The FlyGeely’s premium brand Zeekr confidentially files for U.S. IPO, Reuters says
2d ago
LI
NIO
‘Profitability Is the Name of the Game’: DBS Sees Opportunity in These 2 EV Stocks
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘Profitability Is the Name of the Game’: DBS Sees Opportunity in These 2 EV Stocks
2d ago
NIO
LI
EV Maker Zeekr Files for $1B U.S. Listing
Market NewsEV Maker Zeekr Files for $1B U.S. Listing
2d ago
NIO
CHAU
More NIO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >