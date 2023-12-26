Destination Unknown: Plan for Accelerating Losses with Mullen Automotive Stock (NASDAQ:MULN)

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Destination Unknown: Plan for Accelerating Losses with Mullen Automotive Stock (NASDAQ:MULN)
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Destination Unknown: Plan for Accelerating Losses with Mullen Automotive Stock (NASDAQ:MULN)

Story Highlights

From market-manipulation allegations to delisting worries and a reverse share split, much of the news surrounding Mullen Automotive has little to do with selling cars. Therefore, investors shouldn’t expect the drama to dissipate in 2024.

I’d like to see Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) succeed in the new year. Still, investors should plan for losses even if they’re hoping for gains. Mullen has some positive news to report, but overall, I am bearish on MULN stock and just can’t recommend it for 2024. Headquartered in California, Mullen Automotive is a relatively small electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer with a market cap slightly exceeding $40 million.

Bottom fishers might take an interest in MULN stock because it’s trading far below its prior peak price. Yet, I feel that Mullen Automotive shares are “cheap for a reason” to borrow an old phrase. Indeed, Mullen has red flags that prospective investors can’t afford to ignore.

Mullen Automotive: Good News Trickles In, but It’s Not Compelling 

Some companies deliver bombshell updates with game-changing facts and figures. In contrast, Mullen Automotive offers a trickle of positive news reports. The overall effect is pleasant but not particularly compelling.

I’ll give you some recent examples to mull over. Previously, Randy Marion Automotive Group ordered 1,000 Class 3 vehicles from Mullen Automotive. Recently, Mullen boasted that it delivered 38 vehicles to Randy Marion.

With Mullen struggling to make headway in a fiercely competitive EV market, I suppose the company has to emphasize every little bit of progress. Thus, Mullen Automotive CEO David Michery took the opportunity to state, “I am pleased to see additional Class 3s are on their way to Randy Marion.”

In another press release, Mullen Automotive celebrated the milestone of 100 Mullen THREE electric trucks having been produced in Mississippi. Granted, the press release didn’t say that Mullen actually sold any of those trucks.

Additionally, Mullen Automotive proudly announced that its Mullen ONE cargo van is certified for sale in 15 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) by the California Air Resources Board. Again, this doesn’t necessarily mean Mullen is actually selling vehicles in all of these places.

Finally, Mullen Automotive started shipping Class 3 electric trucks to NRTC Automation Group, which is based in Alabama and has locations in the U.S. and Canada. Unfortunately, the cited report didn’t specify the number of vehicles ordered and delivered.

Is MULN Stock Being Manipulated?

I don’t often bring up the “m” word. Still, I felt it necessary to talk about alleged stock-price manipulation since Mullen Automotive’s CEO raised the topic in a recent shareholder letter. This isn’t something that happens often on Wall Street, so let’s delve into the dramatic details.

According to Michery, Mullen Automotive has “engaged law firms to investigate and file lawsuits based on manipulative trading activities that we believe have occurred with our stock.” Moreover, a separate report states that Mullen has accused several firms of an illegal market manipulation practice known as spoofing.

Clearly, Michery and Mullen aren’t backing down in their legal battle against the alleged manipulators. “We believe that the spoofing litigation provides the best opportunity to sustain our claims as well as recover damages based on the defendant’s market manipulation,” the CEO declared.

Given the downward price trajectory of MULN stock, it’s probably safe to assume that the alleged manipulators would be pushing the share price lower, not higher. If that’s the case, then cautious investors should really think about whether they’re prepared to buy a stock that’s supposedly being manipulated lower.

Mullen Automotive’s Stock Reverse Split is Only a Temporary Fix

Adding to the general sense of drama and consternation, Mullen Automotive recently enacted a 100-for-1 reverse stock split. Michery spun this event as being “in the best interest of the shareholders.”

Let’s be completely honest. Mullen Automotive implemented the reverse share split in order to prevent MULN stock from staying below the minimum bid price of $1 for too long. In other words, Mullen did this to avoid having its stock get delisted from the Nasdaq (NDX) exchange.

Mullen Automotive admitted this, stating, “The Reverse Stock Split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on Nasdaq.” This doesn’t provide any assurance that MULN stock will continue to stay above $1. It also doesn’t solve any of Mullen’s financial issues, such as the company’s lack of profitability.

Reverse splits are generally temporary fixes that don’t assure longevity for the company. They don’t even guarantee that a stock will avoid delisting in the long run. Hence, don’t be too surprised if Mullen Automotive ends up enacting another reverse stock split, or two or three of them, at some point in the future.

Is Mullen a Good Investment?

So far, Mullen has not been a good investment. In fact, MULN stock has seen its value erode by 99.8% over the past 12 months, as indicated by the graphic below. As a result, it has no analyst coverage.

Conclusion: Difficult to Build a Bull Case for Mullen Stock

I would like to see Mullen Automotive continue to report good news. However, the trickle of positive updates just isn’t enough to build a compelling bull case for Mullen stock. In addition, Mullen Automotive has been surrounded by eye-opening drama lately. Unfortunately, Mullen needs more than drama to compete successfully in the increasingly crowded EV market. Consequently, I’m not considering MULN stock as a recommended investment for 2024.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >