Delta Air Lines Stock (NYSE:DAL) Deserves Praise after Beat-and-Raise

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Delta Air Lines Stock (NYSE:DAL) Deserves Praise after Beat-and-Raise

Story Highlights

Delta Air Lines stock ought to be flashing bright green in the wake of Delta’s outstanding quarterly results. Yet, a muted initial market reaction opens the door to a buying opportunity with DAL stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) really deserves a round of applause after knocking it out of the park with a quarterly beat-and-raise. I am bullish on DAL stock, and if the market doesn’t appreciate Delta’s remarkable progress yet, this gives opportunistic investors a chance to get on board before the plane leaves the runway.

Delta Air Lines is one of the major airline carriers in the U.S. and internationally. Of course, Delta’s business was in serious trouble during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the company’s just-released quarterly results were so important; investors wanted to know whether there’s actually a travel recovery in progress in 2023.

As we’ll discover, the results were excellent, and the future looks bright for Delta Air Lines and for the travel industry in general. So, even if DAL stock isn’t soaring, that doesn’t mean Delta will crash and burn anytime soon.

Delta Air Lines Breaks Records and Beats Estimates

Delta Air Lines’ June-quarter 2023 results provide compelling evidence that there is, indeed, a travel rebound in progress. Thus, Delta’s President cited the “strength of the demand environment,” among other factors, when he reported that the company “delivered record revenue in the June quarter, with total revenues 19 percent higher than the June quarter of 2022.”

In dollar terms, Delta Air Lines’ quarterly adjusted operating revenue totaled $14.6 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $14.4 billion. This wasn’t the company’s only record-beating quarterly result, as Delta also reported record operating income of $2.5 billion.

Let’s drill down further on Delta Air Lines’ earnings. Analysts had expected Delta to report EPS of $2.40 for the June quarter, but the company actually delivered EPS of $2.84 for a convincing beat. Interestingly, investment banking firm Jefferies raised its DAL stock price target from $50 to $60 and reiterated its Buy rating on the shares a couple of days before Delta’s quarterly earnings release. Jefferies’ crystal ball must be in good working order, as Delta’s results suggest that a share-price rally may be imminent. Furthermore, a Barron’s writer picked DAL, among a few other airline stocks, as one to buy as Americans act upon their pent-up, post-pandemic urge to travel.

Along with all of that, Delta Air Lines’ management provided a bright outlook. Delta CEO Ed Bastian proclaimed, “Consumer demand for air travel remains robust.” Hence, he announced that Delta is raising its “2023 earnings guidance to $6 to $7 per share” from the previous forecast of $5 to $6 per share and “reiterating our recently updated outlook for $3 billion of free cash flow.”

Why Isn’t DAL Stock Flying High?

In light of these outstanding results, Bastian earned the right to indulge in some optimistic musing. The CEO expects to see a “very, very strong Q3, as indicated by our guidance, and I think we’ll have a strong Q4 as well.” Moreover, regarding the overall increase in travel demand, Bastian anticipates that it will “persist for quite some time.”

Delta Air Lines’ management is quite confident, and the carrier’s results speak for themselves. Consequently, DAL stock should be flying high right now – but then, the market doesn’t always do what we should expect it to do.

Remember how I previously mentioned the Jefferies analyst and the Barron’s writer who issued optimistic opinions about Delta before the airline’s earnings report? Clearly, some folks foresaw Delta Air Lines’ positive results prior to the release date. After all, if you’ve been to an airport recently, it’s practically impossible not to notice the crowds and the long lines.

Blame algorithms or AI or the advent of app-based trading if you’d like, but there’s no denying that the stock market is extremely efficient and forward-looking in the 2020s. This, I believe, explains why DAL stock barely moved today despite Delta Air Lines’ excellent quarterly results and optimistic outlook.

Is DAL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Delta is well-liked among Wall Street’s prominent experts. According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, DAL is a Strong Buy, based on 15 unanimous Buy ratings. The average Delta Air Lines price target is $59.11, implying 23.9% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell DAL stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Helane Becker of TD Cowen, with an average return of 20.4% per rating and a 77% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider DAL Stock?

Delta Air Lines served up a June-quarter beat-and-raise. What more could the market ask for? Yet, the Delta share price was stuck in neutral today.

That’s not a problem at all; it’s likely just an opportunity for investors with some dry powder (cash) handy. At the end of the day, it’s evident that travel is picking up, and Delta Air Lines is demonstrating remarkable results. Thus, I believe that right now is the perfect time to consider a long position in DAL stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DAL

Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) Flies Higher after Robust Q2 Results, Raises Earnings Outlook
Market NewsDelta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) Flies Higher after Robust Q2 Results, Raises Earnings Outlook
11h ago
DAL
Delta Air Lines Announces June Quarter 2023 Financial Results
DAL
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Reporting Q2 Earnings Today: Promising Road Ahead
DAL
More DAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DAL

Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) Flies Higher after Robust Q2 Results, Raises Earnings Outlook
Market NewsDelta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) Flies Higher after Robust Q2 Results, Raises Earnings Outlook
11h ago
DAL
Delta Air Lines Announces June Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesDelta Air Lines Announces June Quarter 2023 Financial Results
11h ago
DAL
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Reporting Q2 Earnings Today: Promising Road Ahead
Stock Analysis & IdeasDelta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Reporting Q2 Earnings Today: Promising Road Ahead
18h ago
DAL
More DAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >