Deere (NYSE:DE) Stock Scores a “Perfect 10”

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Deere (NYSE:DE) Stock Scores a “Perfect 10”

Story Highlights

Deere stock has outperformed the broader market rally in the last three months. Interestingly, the company continues to score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks, implying it has the potential to further beat the market averages.

Deere (NYSE:DE) has successfully maintained its place in TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list over the past four months. TipRanks’ Smart Score tool considers eight different factors, including analyst rating, technical analysis, and insider activity, among others, and assigns a score to stocks between 1 and 10, with 10 being the best.

Interestingly, the stocks with the “Perfect 10” score have historically surpassed the returns of the benchmark index. This is evident in the 30.5% gain of DE stock over the past three months in comparison to the 5.8% rally of the broader S&P 500 index (SPX). The stock has gained 25.1% over the past year.

Here’s Why DE Still Carries a “Perfect 10” Score

Deere manufactures and distributes various types of equipment that is used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care.

The robust demand for agricultural products and elevated crop prices have been encouraging farmers to purchase new equipment, thereby aiding Deere’s topline.

The company reported a strong fiscal fourth quarter, as both revenue and earnings increased year-over-year. The company benefitted from easing supply chain woes and robust demand for its products.

Also, Deere’s capital deployment activities are impressive. Earlier in December, the company increased its quarterly common stock dividend by 6%, to $1.20 per share.

Furthermore, the stock seems undervalued despite the share price gain. Its current P/E multiple of 18.7x is trading at a discount of 14.2% to its five-year average of 21.9. This makes DE stock an attractive investment option.

Should You Buy DE Stock?

Deere stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buy and six Hold recommendations. Further, the average price target of $476.65 implies 9.2% upside potential.

Besides for analysts, hedge funds have maintained a positive outlook on DE stock. Our data shows that hedge funds bought Deere for 3.4 million in the last quarter. Bloggers are bullish on the stock as well.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DE

Deere price target raised to $477 from $475 at Stifel
The FlyDeere price target raised to $477 from $475 at Stifel
8d ago
DE
Deere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
DE
Deere raises dividend 6% to $1.20 per share
DE
More DE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DE

Deere price target raised to $477 from $475 at Stifel
The FlyDeere price target raised to $477 from $475 at Stifel
8d ago
DE
Deere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
Press ReleasesDeere & Company Raises Dividend Six Percent
20d ago
DE
Deere raises dividend 6% to $1.20 per share
The FlyDeere raises dividend 6% to $1.20 per share
20d ago
DE
More DE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >