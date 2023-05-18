Decentralizing Blockchain Data with Indexers: Interview with SubQuery’s James Bayly

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Decentralizing Blockchain Data with Indexers: Interview with SubQuery’s James Bayly

Story Highlights

We sat down with SubQuery’s COO James Bayly to learn how to organize data in a decentralized environment and how blockchain indexers will make the process efficient.

Blockchains are sometimes referred to as decentralized but very slow databases that sacrifice a lot of the performance of modern-day computing. While somewhat cheeky, it is true that an average bank’s database would be able to handle many times more transactions than Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or other leading blockchains.

But there’s a reason why blockchains are “slow.” The benefits of decentralization are hard to overstate, and, in any case, the technology is advancing at a rapid pace to increase the capacity of the blockchain systems.

As the data throughput of blockchain systems increases, we will increasingly need solutions to efficiently read and organize this data. This is where the ecosystem of blockchain indexers comes in: services that create an easy-to-query interface to access the data stored in blockchains, including historical transactions.

Therefore, we’ve sat down with James Bayly, the COO of blockchain indexing project SubQuery, to talk about the space as it is right now and how Bayly sees it evolving over time. The interview focused on how data indexing is made tamper-proof and reliable, who uses it, and how the project plans on out-innovating its competition with SubQuery Network.

Hey James, nice to have you here! Let’s begin from a general overview. What is data indexing in a blockchain setting, and why is it necessary? Why can’t we just get this data from the blockchain nodes directly?

JB: One of the critical components of every Web3 decentralized application (dApp) is the indexer. In simple terms, an indexer is software that collects and organizes data stored on the blockchain network into a more performant and available medium, allowing developers to query that data quickly and efficiently. They are essential because they enable dApps to function quickly and support the load of millions of users.

The way that blockchain data is stored on a network makes it difficult and time-consuming for developers to retrieve that data. A simple example is reading the last 10 transactions executed by the current user — this is an extremely difficult request for blockchain nodes as they’d need to sequentially scan every single block in search for the data.

Indexers like SubQuery can quickly retrieve data from a blockchain network and save it in a format that is easy to work with, for example, in searchable and sortable fields that allow developers to quickly find the information they need.

What are the challenges of making indexed blockchain data available for users? One could imagine that ensuring the data is correct and untampered with is one of the key requirements, right? What are some ways of decentralizing the indexing ecosystem?

JB: Indeed, the indexer is often the last remaining centralized service critical to the performance of a dApp. A decentralized indexer can help to ensure that the data is accurate, unbiased, and accessible to everyone and [that] your dApp is more performant and reliable.

In SubQuery’s case, we solve it by facilitating a network where any participant can join and run decentralized indexing tasks for the network in a trustless but verifiable way. Since your decentralized data is not controlled by a single entity or group, you can verify the accuracy of the data in the indexer and ensure that there is no manipulation or bias. 

What about other providers in the space? How does SubQuery compare to some competitors like The Graph, Covalent, Subsquid, and others?

JB: Some indexers, like Covalent and Unmarshal, are general-purpose indexers for standard datasets, e.g. transaction lists and blocks. The problem is that they have no flexibility — you can’t add more data that you need to make your dApp more feature rich or intuitive.

Some other providers, like SubSquid, are centralized, meaning that you’re reliant on a server run by their team, and you can’t easily verify the accuracy of the data in the indexer.

SubQuery is most like the Graph but brings some major improvements, including the ability to make external API calls, import external libraries, and protect against DoS attacks. Additionally, we have no plans to sunset our simplified managed service.

Both SubQuery and The Graph are designed to index data fast, but analysis shows that SubQuery is 1.85x faster for common projects over The Graph. With faster sync times, developers can iterate faster and deliver features to market quicker.

Who is using indexed data today? What about some interesting use cases for utilizing indexed data in the future?

JB: Every Web3 application, website, business intelligence tool, or extension has some need for indexed data today. This is such a critical aspect of application development that most developers need to harness fast and effective indexing in order to build a competitive advantage. 

We have customers who build wallets, run DeFi exchanges, monitor blockchains for events, manage marketplaces for NFTs, and even run AI workloads across chain data. We are also looking outside of Web3 at the newest innovations in Big Data in order to bring their benefits and changes into our industry.

A potentially major use case of data indexing is servicing dedicated decentralized data storage protocols like Filecoin or IPFS. Do you see demand for such a combination now or in the future?

JB: Just like data indexing is one major component of a Web3 dApp, another is decentralized storage. For example, they can be used to host resources needed for the front-end interface of the dApp, allowing users to interact with the application in a completely decentralized way.

We’re working closely with some decentralized storage providers like Crust and IPFS and also use both solutions heavily in our decentralized data infrastructure. Many of our customers want to use a decentralized data indexer to populate and store key data in decentralized data storage — and we’re helping them do just that.

What is the SubQuery Network? You recently announced your launch on Polygon (MATIC-USD). What is the long-term vision for that?

JB: The SubQuery Network indexes and services data to the global community in an incentivized and verifiable way. We’re building the most open, performant, reliable, and scalable data service for dApp developers, and we’re launching on Polygon.

We chose Polygon for a few reasons. Firstly, performance; our plans for the SubQuery Network are vast, so we need a network that scales to serve billions of API calls for data to millions of recipients each day. We wanted to find a hub with bridges and integrations to all other chains that we support so that our customers could easily access the network. 

Finally, the community size and engagement mean there are a number of developers in Polygon that will benefit from the growth of SubQuery in the future.

We are beginning with Kepler Network, the pre-mainnet of the SubQuery Network, which enables users to progressively bootstrap and test the features of the SubQuery Network.

Kepler runs off the same smart contracts that our mainnet will do; the key difference is that certain features will be slowly enabled and brought online in a sustainable way. Once ready, Kepler will morph into the SubQuery Network. We expect this to happen largely seamlessly, as the contracts won’t change that much, and kSQT can be burned for SQT. 

From this point, the future of decentralized data indexing will be live.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Snaps Up These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Snaps Up These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying
5h ago
JD
SIG
QQQ ETF: Is there More Room to Run?
NDX
QQQ
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/18/2023, According to Top Analysts
AGL
RBA
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Snaps Up These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Snaps Up These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying
5h ago
JD
SIG
QQQ ETF: Is there More Room to Run?
Stock Analysis & IdeasQQQ ETF: Is there More Room to Run?
5h ago
NDX
QQQ
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/18/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/18/2023, According to Top Analysts
6h ago
AGL
RBA
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >